The tides of Indian cinema are rising as two highly anticipated films, 'Devara: Part 1' starring NTR Jr. and 'Jigra' featuring Alia Bhatt, make waves across the industry. In a power-packed panel discussion dubbed 'Devara Ka Jigra,' Karan Johar joined NTR Jr., Alia Bhatt, and filmmaker Koratala Siva, giving audiences an exciting glimpse behind the scenes of these cinematic giants.

The panel discussion, which felt like a tsunami of anticipation sweeping through Bollywood and Tollywood, revealed not just the magic behind 'Devara - Part 1' and 'Jigra', but the sheer emotional scale of these projects. Both films are anchored in grand narratives, powerful performances, and a depth that promises to leave audiences adrift in wonder.

Karan Johar impressed after watching ‘Devara: Part 1’

Karan Johar, a blockbuster juggernaut for over three decades, was particularly struck by the NTR Jr starrer. He shared, "I went to Hyderabad - Anil (Thadani) and me, and you know we met Apoorva (Mehta) and we saw 30—40 minutes of the (film's) material, and I was kind of blown away because it's a totally different world that he's taken us to. That world is new, it's totally new. But there are elements that are so impactful when you see it."

Johar's words were waves of praise, as he further added, "Every time he faces the camera as Devara, there is this kind of magic that just happens. I felt like I've seen all your work, and I felt like with (Koratala) Siva, there is something special. There is something that he taps into you. There is something that comes right out, and I've seen that in Janatha Garage and saw that again in Devara."

'Devara: Part 1' to release in theatres on September 27

Directed by the acclaimed Koratala Siva, 'Devara: Part 1' marks the return of superstar Jr NTR, following his Golden Globe and Oscar triumph with 'RRR'. In this film, Jr NTR takes on a dual role, playing both Devara and Varadha. His character is pivotal to the storyline, which revolves around a dramatic clash of wills in a coastal setting where power dynamics are in constant flux. It is produced by Kosaraju Hari Krishna and Sudhakar Mikkilineni under the banners of NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts, with Nandamuri Kalyan Ram presenting it. The film will be released in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi on September 27.