Netizens think director Shankar’s post on X hints at ‘Devara’ for allegedly ripping off scenes from the novel 'Veera Yuga Nayagan Vel Paari', for which he holds the copyright

A still from Devara Part 1

Listen to this article Director Shankar’s cryptic post on copyright infringement for makers of ‘Devara’? Netizens think so x 00:00

Hours after the makers of 'Devara: Part 1' dropped a new trailer, renowned director Shankar took to X, formerly Twitter, and shared a cryptic post threatening legal action for copyright infringement. Netizens think Shankar’s post hints at ‘Devara’ for allegedly ripping off scenes from the novel 'Veera Yuga Nayagan Vel Paari', for which he holds the copyright.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shankar threatens legal action for copyright infringement

Shankar wrote, “Attention to all! As the copyright holder of Su. Venkatesan’s iconic Tamil novel "Veera Yuga Nayagan Vel Paari", I'm disturbed to see key scenes being ripped off & used without permission in many movies. Really upset to see important key scene from the novel in a recent movie trailer. Kindly refrain from using the scenes from the novel in movies, web series, and any medium, Respect creators' rights! Refrain from Unauthorized adaptations of scenes, Refrain from infringement, or face legal action!”

Netizens think Shankar’s post hints at ‘Devara’. Check out the post below.

I think he's talking about #Devara only... After the trailer which was released today, this tweet came.. pic.twitter.com/G44WvIgLf1 — Virat Naveen (@_Virat_Naveen_) September 22, 2024

Makers of ‘Devara: Part 1’ unveiled a new trailer

Taking fans' excitement to the next level ahead of release, makers of Jr NTR starrer 'Devara: Part 1' dropped a new trailer. The video begins with Jr NTR sitting near the sea, which turns red, and talks about his dream. When the trailer proceeds Saif Ali Khan is seen as a ruthless man. Don't miss the dance moves of Jr NTR and Saif. The new trailer is filled with action, mass elevations, and thrilling sea battles. The film's ensemble cast also includes Janhvi Kapoor, Prakash Raj, Srikanth Meka, Tom Shine Chacko, and Narain.

'Devara: Part 1' to release in theatres on September 27

Directed by the acclaimed Koratala Siva, 'Devara: Part 1' marks the return of superstar Jr NTR, following his Golden Globe and Oscar triumph with 'RRR'. In this film, Jr NTR takes on a dual role, playing both Devara and Varadha. His character is pivotal to the storyline, which revolves around a dramatic clash of wills in a coastal setting where power dynamics are in constant flux. It is produced by Kosaraju Hari Krishna and Sudhakar Mikkilineni under the banners of NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts, with Nandamuri Kalyan Ram presenting it. The film will be released in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi on September 27.