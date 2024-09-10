Breaking News
‘Devara Part 1’ trailer features Jr NTR in a double role as he locks horns with Saif Ali Khan - watch video

suggests that the film will have a lot of bloodshed

Stills from Devara Part 1 Trailer

The makers of the upcoming film “Devara-Part 1” unveiled the trailer of the film on Tuesday, which is all about bloodshed, fights, and a little bit of romance. The over two-minute-long trailer showcases an epic fight between the man of the masses and Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan.




The trailer begins with a narration and the line “Bahut lambi kahaani hai. Khoon se samundar ko laal kardene waali kahaani,” suggests that the film will have a lot of bloodshed. With electrifying action sequences and an emotional background story, the film will see Jr NTR in dual roles as both father and son.


In a storyline, which showcases two generations, NTR Jr plays the role of Devara, a saviour while Saif essays shades of grey. Janhvi Kapoor, who is making her debut in Telugu films with Kortala Siva’s film, plays the role of the Telugu superstar’s love interest. However, their romance was not showcased in the trailer.

In the trailer, Devara’s son is tagged as “harmless”.

Janhvi is heard saying: “He only got his dad’s looks, not his courage.”

As the trailer unfolds, it shows Devara's son stepping into the arena, which he steered away from. With over-the-top visuals, nail-biting action sequences and a stellar cast, the film promises to be a spectacle. What is interesting to see is the fight between the two actors.

Set against the backdrop of coastal land, the film is an epic action and tells the story of Devara, who goes all out to the sea world to save the life of his people.

Written and directed by Koratala Siva, “Devara - Part 1” also stars Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko and Narain. The movie has been split into a duology and has been filmed in Hyderabad, Shamshabad, Visakhapatnam, and parts of Goa and Thailand.

“Devara: Part 1” is scheduled to release on 27 September.

Jr NTR saif ali khan janhvi kapoor

