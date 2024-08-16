Saif is playing the main villain in the film, which is set to hit theaters on September 27, 2024. The movie also features Janhvi Kapoor in the lead female role

Saif Ali Khan

Listen to this article Devara - Part 1: Saif Ali Khan's fierce first look as Bhaira revealed on his birthday x 00:00

To celebrate Saif Ali Khan’s birthday, the team behind Jr NTR’s movie Devara - Part 1 gave fans a sneak peek of his character, Bhaira. Saif is playing the main villain in the film, which is set to hit theaters on September 27, 2024. The movie also features Janhvi Kapoor in the lead female role. Devara - Part 1 marks both Saif and Janhvi's debut in Tollywood.

ADVERTISEMENT

Saif Ali Khan's first look as Bhaira unveiled on his birthday

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Devara Movie (@devaramovie)

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who is managing the film’s distribution in the Northern region, posted a picture of Saif Ali Khan on his Instagram on Friday, letting fans know that the makers of Devara would reveal Saif’s look soon. Now, NTR Arts has released a short video giving a first look at Saif’s character in the movie.

“His hunt will be legendary. Presenting @saifalikhanpataudiworld as #Bhaira from the world of #Devara,” the team shared alongside the video. The clip shows Saif’s character dominating a wrestling match, brutally defeating his opponent, leaving blood on the ground. It also shows Bhaira enjoying and dancing with his group.

Kareena Kapoor wishes Saif Ali Khan

As Saif Ali Khan turns 54 today, his wife and actress Kareena Kapoor Khan penned a heartwarming note on Instagram. Tagging him as the 'love of her life', Kareena shared two pictures that were clicked 17 years apart in Parthenon, Greece.

The 'Jab We Met' actress took to Instagram, where she has 12.7 million followers, and dropped a throwback picture from Parthenon, and the latest photo from the same location.

She wrote in the caption: "happy birthday to the love of my life... parthenon 2007... parthenon 2024 who would have thought?... as they say must keep growing... which we did and quite well.."

The Parthenon is a temple on the Athenian Acropolis, Greece, that was dedicated to the goddess Athena. Saif and Kareena along with their kids never fail to go on family holidays at regular intervals. For their summer holidays this year, the family spent a month in Europe.

About Saif Ali Khan

Saif is the son of former captain of the Indian national cricket team, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, and actress Sharmila Tagore. He has two younger sisters, designer Saba Ali Khan and actress Soha Ali Khan. He was first married to actress Amrita Singh. The couple have two children-- actress Sara Ali Khan and son Ibrahim. They got separated in 2004. Saif then married Kareena Kapoor, with whom he has, Jeh and Taimur Ali Khan.