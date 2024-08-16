As Saif Ali Khan turned 54 today, Kareena Kapoor Khan showered love on him with a beautiful birthday wish that reflects on their love for travel. She shared two pics clicked 17 years apart

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan

As Saif Ali Khan turns 54 today, his wife and actress Kareena Kapoor Khan penned a heartwarming note on Instagram. Tagging him as the 'love of her life', Kareena shared two pictures that were clicked 17 years apart in Parthenon, Greece.

The 'Jab We Met' actress took to Instagram, where she has 12.7 million followers, and dropped a throwback picture from Parthenon, and the latest photo from the same location.

She wrote in the caption: "happy birthday to the love of my life... parthenon 2007... parthenon 2024 who would have thought?... as they say must keep growing... which we did and quite well.."

The Parthenon is a temple on the Athenian Acropolis, Greece, that was dedicated to the goddess Athena. Saif and Kareena along with their kids never fail to go on family holidays at regular intervals. For their summer holidays this year, the family spent a month in Europe.

On his birthday, Kareena also took to her Instagram stories to announce that the first glimpse of Saif's character from his upcoming film 'Devara' will be unveiled.

On the other hand, Saif's sister Soha Ali Khan also took to social media to wish her 'favourite brother'. Take a look at the post:

Saif is the son of former captain of the Indian national cricket team, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, and actress Sharmila Tagore. He has two younger sisters, designer Saba Ali Khan and actress Soha Ali Khan. He was first married to actress Amrita Singh. The couple have two children-- actress Sara Ali Khan and son Ibrahim. They got separated in 2004.

Saif married Kareena on October 16, 2012, in a private ceremony in Bandra, Mumbai. The couple have two sons--Taimur and Jeh.

He made his acting debut in 1993 with a leading role in the movie 'Parampara'. The action drama directed by Yash Chopra, featured an ensemble cast of Sunil Dutt, Vinod Khanna, Aamir Khan, Neelam Kothari, Raveena Tandon, Ashwini Bhave, Ramya Krishna and Anupam Kher.

He was last seen in the mythological action film 'Adipurush'.

Saif next has 'Devara: Part 1', Telugu action drama written and directed by Koratala Siva. It is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts. The film stars N. T. Rama Rao Jr. in the titular role, alongside Janhvi Kapoor, Prakash Raj and Srikanth. He also has 'Jewel Thief:The Red Sun Chapter' in the kitty.