On Sridevi's birth anniversary today, Janhvi Kapoor climbed the Tirupati temple stairs. She does this every year since 2018.

Janhvi Kapoor with Sridevi

On the occasion of Sridevi's 61st birth anniversary, her daughter and actress Janhvi Kapoor visited Tirupati temple.

On the occasion of Sridevi's 61st birth anniversary, her daughter and actress Janhvi Kapoor visited Tirupati temple. It is an annual tradition that Janhvi has been following ever since the demise of her mother in 2018. Janhvi religiously climbs the Tirupati temple stairs on her mother's birth anniversary.

On Tuesday, Janhvi took to her social media handle to share a couple of pictures from her visit to the temple and a childhood picture with her mother. The first picture shared by the actress is of the famous Tirupati temple stairs. In the last picture, Janhvi is seen posing in a yellow silk saree along with temple jewellery.

She also shared a picture of herself with her mother from her childhood days.

Janhvi's connection with Tirupati temple:

In an interview with Mashable, Janhvi had revealed the reason behind climbing stairs at Tirupati temple. "I started climbing the stairs of Tirupati after mom passed away," Janhvi said. "She used to climb on her birthdays, and after she passed, I decided I'd climb on her birthdays too. But after I started climbing on her birthday, I liked it so much that I would climb on her birthday, my birthday, dad's birthday, and even New Year's."

Talking to Curly Tales about her spirtitual side in June this year, the actress said, "In the past 5-6 years, I have become very spiritually inclined. I find refuge in my religion and my spirituality, and Lord Balaji specifically. Jab bulawa aata hai (I feel an inner calling) that tells me I need to visit Tirupati, climb the stairs, and seek the auspicious sight of the deity. I have already been to Tirupati three times this year." The latest visit makes her fourth visit this year.

Born as Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan in 1963, she's known for her iconic roles in Hindi movies like 'Chandni', 'Lamhe', 'Mr India', 'Chaalbaaz', 'Nagina', 'Sadma' and 'English Vinglish', among many more. The Padma Shri awardee also made a mark with her extraordinary performances in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada films.

Her last film was 'Mom', for which she also received the Best Actress National Award, posthumously.

Sridevi breathed her last on February 24, 2018, in Dubai, where she had gone to attend a family function. Although Sridevi passed away in 2018, the phenomenal actor continues to live on in our hearts.