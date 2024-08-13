Today, on Sridevi's birth anniversary, Khushi Kapoor took to social media to share a throwback picture, while Boney Kapoor posted a beautiful tribute

Today, on August 13, the legendary actress Sridevi was born. Sridevi was one of the most loved actresses in the industry and remains an icon. As today marks Sridevi's birth anniversary, everyone is missing her. Her daughter, actress Khushi Kapoor, and husband, Boney Kapoor, have also remembered the late actress on her birth anniversary. While Khushi shared a nostalgic story, Boney Kapoor wished his 'jaan' through a sweet Instagram post.

Khushi Kapoor's Post:

The Archies actress took to her Instagram stories and posted a throwback picture featuring Sridevi posing with her and Janhvi Kapoor. In the picture, a little Khushi looked surprised with her cute short pixie hair, while Janhvi Kapoor was seen having a blast, making a funny face with her tongue out. Janhvi’s hair was tied in two braids, while their mom, Sridevi, was posing with her sweet smile.

Boney Kapoor's Post:

At midnight, when the clock struck 12, Boney Kapoor took to Instagram to share a sweet birthday wish for her. Boney Kapoor shared a painted picture of the late actress and captioned it, "Happy birthday my Jaan."

As soon as Boney posted, fans began reacting to the picture. One wrote, "Happy birthday Hawa Hawai, we miss you." Another commented, "Chitti na koi sandesh jaane wo kaunsa desh jaha tum chale gaye, miss you ma'am." A third fan wrote, "Happy birthday ma'am, miss you so much."

It was on Koffee with Karan when Khushi Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor talked about their mom's passing. Khushi said, "It took me a while, when it happened, to kind of accept it. It did suddenly hit me after a while. I was a bit confused, but I had Janhvi and Dad (Boney Kapoor)."

Janhvi Kapoor added, "I remember when I got the call, I was in my room, and I could hear wailing from Khushi's room. I barged into her room, howling and crying. I do remember she looked at me. The minute she looked at me..." An emotional Janhvi continued, "The minute she looked at me, she just stopped crying. She sat next to me and started comforting me. I have never seen her cry about it since."

Sridevi passed away on February 24, 2018.