Remembering Sridevi 5 lesser known facts about the eternal superstar on her birth anniversary

Updated on: 12 August,2024 09:41 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Although actors' life always catches media attention there are still some facts about her you might not know. On Sridevi’s birth anniversary, let's take a look at five unknown facts about the eternal superstar

In Pic: Sridevi

The late superstar actor Sridevi will forever be remembered for the varied roles she portrayed in her career spanning many years. Although her life was out there in the media, there are still some facts about her you might not know. On Sridevi’s birth anniversary, let's take a look at five unknown facts about the eternal superstar.


Did you know that her real name was NOT Sridevi?  



Not many people may know this, and for those who don't, this piece of information will definitely come as a shock. The truth is that Sridevi was not her real name. Her real name was Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan. She changed her name to Sridevi as her screen name.


The level of her dedication is totally unmatchable  

It's said that the late actress Sridevi was suffering from a 103-degree fever, yet despite being ill, she still shot for the film Na Jaane Kahan Se Aayi Hai! No wonder so many consider her an inspiration.

Did you know that the late Sridevi refused a film with Steven Spielberg?  

Many found it hard to believe when they first heard this: Sridevi reportedly turned down a film offer from none other than the globally renowned filmmaker Steven Spielberg himself. The reason? Sridevi felt that the role wasn't challenging enough!

In the early days, Sridevi’s voice was dubbed by this ageless diva!  

It may sound strange, but during the initial phase of her career, many of Sridevi's films were dubbed by the ageless diva Rekha, as well as Naaz. The reason was that Sridevi wasn't as fluent in Hindi as required for the silver screen. However, over time, with utmost dedication and hard work, Sridevi mastered many languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and others.

Sridevi was reportedly the original choice to play the female lead in the Anil Kapoor starrer Beta  

Even though the Anil Kapoor-Madhuri Dixit starrer Beta went on to become one of the blockbuster films of the nineties, Sridevi was reportedly the original choice to play the female lead. However, she turned down the film, reportedly because she had already worked extensively with Anil Kapoor.

Disclaimer: All this information has been compiled from the internet.

