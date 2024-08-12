Nestled on four acres of serene beachfront, Sridevi's coastal abode in Chennai is a sanctuary of tranquility and warmth, that opened its doors for a stay this year

Sridevi Pic/AFP, Instagram

Bollywood icon Sridevi, a luminary who enchanted audiences with her unparalleled talent and charisma, was born on August 13, 1963. She's known for her iconic roles in Hindi movies like 'Chandni', 'Lamhe', 'Mr. India', 'Chaalbaaz', 'Nagina', 'Sadma' and 'English Vinglish', among many more. The Padma Shri awardee also made a mark with her extraordinary performances in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada films.

Sridevi breathed her last on February 24, 2018, in Dubai, where she had gone to attend a family function. Her last film was 'Mom', for which she also received the Best Actress National Award, posthumously.

On her birth anniversary, we step inside her estate in Chennai which was listed under the “Icons” category by Airbnb this year. Her daughter and actress Janhvi Kapoor opened the doors to the family home for a one-of-a-kind experience.

A beachside paradise

Nestled on four acres of serene beachfront, this coastal abode is a sanctuary of tranquility and warmth. The home has been the stage for many childhood summers spent with her dear family. Guests will have the privilege of immersing themselves in the rich tapestry of the Kapoor family legacy and be able to unwind like their favorite Bollywood star during their stay. Janhvi will personally greet the guests and escort them on an exclusive tour of her home.

From the hand-crafted marble lotus sculpture gracing the entrance of the home and ushering in positive energy and good luck to the expansive interior spaces styled in bamboo, rattan, and marble, the entire home is designed for ultimate relaxation. Within the heart of the home lies the minimalist living room, the dining area rich with cherished family memories, Janhvi's dressing room where she develops her natural skincare treatments, and the airy master bedroom. Towards the back of the house lies a vast garden dotted with palm trees and fountains, with an expansive swimming pool and shaded gazebo offering an idyllic spot to relax and enjoy an alfresco sunset.

About the stay

Through this experience, fans will not only get a chance to meet Janhvi but also spend a day in her life, doing the things she enjoys the most. Elements of the stay include:

- Embarking on a private tour of the house with Janhvi as she shares her cherished memories from the times spent here.

- Indulging in relaxation as Janhvi unveils her all-natural skincare routine and spills her top Bollywood beauty secrets.

- Savoring the flavor of South Indian cuisine with Janhvi's favorite dishes, including Ghee Podi Rice, Andhra Biryani, Pesarattu Dosa, and Palkova.

- Awakening the senses with a morning yoga session amidst breathtaking vistas, followed by a delectable breakfast.

- Treasuring personalized keepsakes from Janhvi as mementos of this once-in-a-lifetime experience.

How to book

Requests to book opened on May 12. Two groups of two guests each will have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to book these stays at Rs. 0. Guests will be responsible for their travel to and from Chennai, India.

