Breaking News
32-year-old arrested for house-breaking, theft cases in Mumbai's Mulund area
MHADA holds 'Janta Darbar' in Mumbai to resolve residents' grievances
Vikhroli Flyover project nears completion as BMC plans to open it by May-end
Civic chief expresses displeasure over slow pace of road concretisation work
Mumbai cops say Saif's attacker could flee to Bangladesh if granted bail
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Presence movie review Fails to make its presence felt

Presence movie review: Fails to make its presence felt

Updated on: 05 April,2025 01:27 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Johnson Thomas | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

The movie suggests an ongoing connection between the living and the dead because of some unfinished business that needs to be resolved before they can move on

Presence movie review: Fails to make its presence felt

Still from Presence

Listen to this article
Presence movie review: Fails to make its presence felt
x
00:00

Film: Presence
Cast: Lucy Liu, Julia Fox, Chris Sullivan, Callina Liang, West Mulholland, Lucas Papaelias
Director: Steven Soderbergh
Rating: 2/5
Runtime: 84 min


Presence is a ghost story that is told from the ghost’s perspective. Director Steven Soderbergh and writer David Koepp explore themes of grief, loss, and reasons for haunting. The film is short on length at 85 min, is darkly lit but there are no scares here and the mystery is facile at best.


A new family moves into a beautiful old home - that includes Rebekah (Lucy Liu), husband Chris (Chris Sullivan), and teenage children Tyler (Eddy Maday) and Chloe (Callina Liang). Chloe’s best friend has recently died of a drug overdose, so she’s struggling with depression and she’s the only one who can sense the spirit.


The audience is privy to what the spirit sees. The narrative is a series of single takes separated by black screen. The spirit is clued into the various tensions among the family members - tensions that turn into divisions when Chloe starts claiming to sense a ghost- not a violent one at that. The most harm it does is ransack rooms and drop a few shelves. Chloe begins a romance with Tyler’s friend Ryan (West Mulholland) but that doesn’t help distract her thoughts. Eventually, the family brings in a psychic to read the energy in the home.

The movie suggests an ongoing connection between the living and the dead because of some unfinished business that needs to be resolved before they can move on. It’s only during the last act, that the events come to their resolution.

The performances are believable …if a little underplayed. Lucy Liu is unrecognizable, playing the mother without the affectations we’ve seen on television. Callina Liang  conveys Chloe’s link with the supernatural with conviction.

Steven Soderbergh takes a risk telling the story this way. He himself operates the camera. The film was supposedly shot covertly in a single house location. It doesn’t pay off completely because there’s very little happening and the dramatics are so shrouded in darkness that you tend to lose interest. Presence is not horrific or creepy and the ghost is in some sort of limbo, rather benign. The ghost doesn’t appear on screen nor does it make any sounds, so everything is left to your imagination - and that doesn’t help either. There’s very little sense of urgency even leading up to the resolution.

This movie doesn’t have any scares, is not grotesque to be denoted as a horror flick. The ‘twist’ is also easy to catch on to pretty early in the film - so there’s nothing much here other than a failed experiment.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

film review hollywood film review movie review Hollywood hollywood news Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK