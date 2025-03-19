In an exclusive chat with Mid-Day, Tejasswi Prakash spilled the beans about her romantic date dish for Karan Kundrra, what dish he would be if he were food, and more.

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra

Tejasswi Prakash thinks Karan Kundrra would be THIS hot dish 'because he is…'

The internet is buzzing with excitement as Tejasswi Prakash’s mother has confirmed that she will get married this year. While this news has TejRan fans thrilled, here’s another treat for you all. In an exclusive chat with Mid-Day, Tejasswi Prakash spilled the beans about her romantic date dish for Karan Kundrra, what dish he would be if he were food, and more.

Karan Kundrra is shocked with Tejasswi’s cooking skills

Tejasswi, who has been doing amazing in Celebrity MasterChef, revealed in conversation with us that Karan is shocked by her culinary skills and said, "He has loved everything that I have cooked for him and he is actually surprised, saying, 'Yaar, kitna achhe se banati hai tu.'" She further revealed that she hasn't tried cooking poha since Bigg Boss and said, "I don't think I am gonna go there."

During the conversation, we asked Teja if she loves to cook at home and how she manages everything with two fur babies around. Talking about it, she revealed, "If I am cooking, we keep them with Karan, otherwise they fight a lot."

Further, while playing a fun game, we asked Tejasswi if Karan were a dish, what would he be and why. Tejasswi had the most hilarious reply to it. The actress said that Karan would be a sizzling brownie because he is hot, cold, and chocolatey—and the actress burst out in laughter.

About Tejasswi & Karan’s wedding plans

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have been in a relationship for quite some time now. The couple, who met inside the Bigg Boss house, fell in love with each other on the reality show, and since then, they have been in a happy relationship. Now, it looks like the couple is all set to take their relationship to the next level. Recently, they sparked wedding rumors after Farah Khan questioned Tejasswi about her marriage plans, and that is when her mom confirmed that it is set to happen this year.

Farah Khan asked Tejasswi’s mother, “Shaadi kab hogi?” Without hesitation, Tejasswi’s mother responded, “Issi saal ho jaaegi,” confirming that the wedding will take place this year. This confirmation made Farah smile as she congratulated Teja, who was left blushing. But this didn't stop Farah from teasing Tejasswi. While talking to the mother-daughter duo, Farah said, "Ladke ka naam 'Karan' hogaya hai na," teasing Tejasswi and hinting at Karan Kundrra. She also joked about how chef Vikas Khanna would be upset to hear this news and said, "Hamara Vikku, bechara humein chod ke kya chala gaya? Teja ke haanth peele ho gaye."

Tejasswi wants a court marriage

Earlier, Tejasswi, on Celebrity MasterChef, talked about her wish to have a small and intimate marriage and said, “I am not big on that. I am okay with a normal court marriage. Hum log phir ghumenge, phirenge, aish karenge types."

