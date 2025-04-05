Arav, an accomplished international robotics champion representing India in global competitions such as FIRST, Robotex and MakeX, initiated Project Zul to share his enthusiasm with students in the Union Territory, a place close to his heart due to his father's roots there

Image for representational purpose only. Photo Courtesy: istock

Listen to this article Mumbai teen brings robotics, coding to J-K students through project 'Zul' x 00:00

A Mumbai-based teenager is inspiring students in Jammu and Kashmir with his project Zul - a pioneering science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) initiative aimed at igniting their passion for robotics and coding.

ADVERTISEMENT

Spearheaded by 17-year-old Arav Kaul from Mumbai's Dhirubhai Ambani International School, the programme was launched to equip students in grades 9 and 10 with hands-on skills in microcontroller programming.

"The initiative seeks to foster innovation and technological growth in the region, empowering young minds with practical knowledge for the future", Arav said.

A STEM initiative refers to a programme or effort aimed at promoting education, skills and careers in these fields.

Arav met Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha here, who commended the initiative, recognising its alignment with the region's aspirations for technological transformation and youth empowerment.

"Robotics is more than technology it's about problem-solving and creative thinking," Arav said, emphasising his mission to make STEM education accessible and enjoyable.

Teachers have enthusiastically embraced the training, describing it as engaging and practical, and are integrating these skills into their classrooms, he said.

Arav, an accomplished international robotics champion representing India in global competitions such as FIRST, Robotex and MakeX, initiated Project Zul to share his enthusiasm with students in the Union Territory, a place close to his heart due to his father's roots there.

"Since its inception, I have conducted comprehensive training sessions for teachers from 15 government and private schools, both in-person and online, empowering them to teach robotics effectively", he said.

He has distributed free Arduino kits to ensure students have the necessary tools to construct real-world machines, impacting over 1000 students across the region.

The programmme, now in full swing, hosts weekly sessions throughout March and April, guiding teachers and students from fundamental circuitry and sensors to advanced coding and project design, he said.

"A final showcase scheduled for later this month will allow participants to exhibit their innovations, ranging from functional gadgets to groundbreaking solutions," he added.

Anupama Sharma from Jammu Sanskriti School said "We require more such initiatives to enhance our technical and practical capabilities, enabling us to better engage our students."

Minakshi Gupta from DPS added "I found creating circuits incredibly rewarding. This project offers students a unique approach to learning."

The groundwork for Project Zul began in February when Arav reached out to multiple schools across Jammu and Kashmir, garnering enthusiastic participation from educators.

"Schools eagerly accepted the opportunity, receiving kits, curriculum plans, and ongoing guidance. For students, this initiative provides a rare chance to bridge theoretical knowledge with hands-on experimentation"

Beyond the classroom, Project Zul is cultivating a culture of innovation among participating schools, with Arav envisioning this as just the beginning.

He is calling for additional partnerships with schools, tech-savvy educators, and community supporters to expand the program's reach, seeking donations of laptops, dedicated learning spaces, and assistance in promoting the upcoming showcase.

For Arav, this endeavour holds personal significance. "My father inspired me to begin here," he shared.

"I want these students to see the endless possibilities." With sessions underway, increasing school involvement, and growing enthusiasm, the project stands poised to ignite a passion for STEM among the next generation in Jammu and Kashmir.