Building damaged due to dust storm in Thane; residents evacuated

Updated on: 05 April,2025 12:32 PM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent |

There were reports of no injuries in the incident that occurred in the Mumbra area on Friday afternoon, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the disaster management cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC)

Building damaged due to dust storm in Thane; residents evacuated

An official on Saturday said that an unauthorised high-rise building was damaged, and some residents were evacuated after a dust storm swept through Maharashtra's Thane city, reported news agency PTI.


There were reports of no injuries in the incident that occurred in the Mumbra area on Friday afternoon, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the disaster management cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), reported PTI.


He said strong winds caused cracks in the walls of two terrace-level rooms in an unauthorised seven-storey structure in Thakur Pada.


Personnel from the fire brigade, disaster management cell, and staff from the encroachment department rushed to the spot with a rescue vehicle and removed the damaged portions, preventing a collapse, Tadvi said, reported PTI.

As a precautionary measure, six residential units were evacuated and sealed, the civic body said in a release.

The dust storm caused five incidents of tree falls across the city, and multiple vehicles were damaged, it stated.

Rioting case filed as group indulges in violence after woman's death caused by excavator

In another case, police have registered a case against some unidentified persons for allegedly rioting and damaging dumpers following the death of a woman after she got stuck in an excavator during garbage segregation work in Maharashtra's Thane recently, officials said, reported PTI.

The driver of the excavator was also booked for causing the woman's death, they said.

The woman died on March 31 at the garbage segregation centre at C P Talao in the city.

"The tragedy occurred when around 50 women were segregating waste in a prohibited area of the transfer station. Rajashri Jadhav, who was one of the women, was hit by a dumper vehicle due to which she got stuck in an excavator," an official from the Wagle Estate police station said, reported PTI.

The operator of the heavy-duty machine allegedly picked her body with the excavator bucket and threw it into the dumper, resulting in fatal injuries to her. The death of the woman triggered outrage among those present at the site, he said.

A group of around eight unidentified persons hurled stones at dumpers and spraying machines at the waste segregation facility. A total of 14 dumpers were damaged in the violence, he added.

Based on a complaint filed by a sanitary inspector from Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), an FIR was registered on April 2 under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including 189(2) (unlawful assembly), 190 (common object of unlawful assembly), 191(1), (2) (rioting) and others. Sections of the Prevention of Destruction and Loss of Property Act were also invoked, he said, reported PTI.

A case was also registered against the excavator driver Mohammad Sanaullah Farooque under section 106 (causing death by negligence) of the BNS at the Shrinagar police station in connection with the woman's death.

(With inputs from PTI)

