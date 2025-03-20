Three injured as lift falls from 7th floor in Thane building

The accident occurred on Wednesday evening at the seven-storey Jikra Mahal building in the Mumbra area when the cables holding the elevator car snapped, he said

An official on Thursday said that three persons were injured after the elevator they were in fell from the seventh floor of a building in Maharashtra's Thane city, reported news agency PTI.

The accident occurred on Wednesday evening at the seven-storey Jikra Mahal building in the Mumbra area when the cables holding the elevator car snapped, he said, reported PTI.

Six people were inside the lift at the time of the accident, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the disaster management cell of Thane Municipal Corporation.

Three of them, including two children, sustained minor injuries and were treated at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa before being discharged. The others reportedly escaped without any injuries, reported PTI.

Fire breaks out in Mumbai high-rise, no casualties

A fire broke out in a 23-storey building in the Powai area of the city on Thursday morning but there were no casualties, an official said, reported PTI.

The fire broke out at the 'Sai Sapphire' building around 9.30 am and spread through the electric duct. Dense smoke spread across several floors, the police official said, reported PTI.

Fire brigade personnel evacuated more than 50 residents through the staircase, he said.

The flames were put out within two-and-half hours, and the exact cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, the official added.

Fire breaks out at industry near Mahakali Caves in Andheri

A fire broke out at an industry near Mahakali Caves in Mumbai's Andheri area on Thursday.

Four fire tenders have been deployed to the site to contain the fire.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier in the day, a fire broke out in multiple furniture shops at Azad Chowk in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Thursday morning, officials said.

The fire tenders immediately rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control.

Inspector Dilip said that the fire might have started due to a short circuit.

"Fire broke out in furniture shops. The fire might have started due to a short circuit. The fire has been brought under control. The work of extinguishing the fire is going on," Inspector Dilip said.

(With inputs from PTI)