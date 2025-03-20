Breaking News
Guidelines soon to ensure 'discipline' in use of social media by officials: CM
New Zealand PM Luxon meets Shinde, discus Mumbai’s development
Maharashtra agrees to Konkan Railway merger with Indian Railways
Bus driver sentenced to life for rape and attempted murder of girl in Thane
Maharashtra Budget Session: Govt tables bill to hike motor vehicles tax
shot-button
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Three injured as lift falls from 7th floor in Thane building

Three injured as lift falls from 7th floor in Thane building

Updated on: 20 March,2025 07:32 PM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The accident occurred on Wednesday evening at the seven-storey Jikra Mahal building in the Mumbra area when the cables holding the elevator car snapped, he said

Three injured as lift falls from 7th floor in Thane building

Representational Image

Listen to this article
Three injured as lift falls from 7th floor in Thane building
x
00:00

An official on Thursday said that three persons were injured after the elevator they were in fell from the seventh floor of a building in Maharashtra's Thane city, reported news agency PTI.


The accident occurred on Wednesday evening at the seven-storey Jikra Mahal building in the Mumbra area when the cables holding the elevator car snapped, he said, reported PTI.


Six people were inside the lift at the time of the accident, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the disaster management cell of Thane Municipal Corporation.


Three of them, including two children, sustained minor injuries and were treated at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa before being discharged. The others reportedly escaped without any injuries, reported PTI.

Fire breaks out in Mumbai high-rise, no casualties

A fire broke out in a 23-storey building in the Powai area of the city on Thursday morning but there were no casualties, an official said, reported PTI.

The fire broke out at the 'Sai Sapphire' building around 9.30 am and spread through the electric duct. Dense smoke spread across several floors, the police official said, reported PTI.

Fire brigade personnel evacuated more than 50 residents through the staircase, he said.

The flames were put out within two-and-half hours, and the exact cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, the official added.

Fire breaks out at industry near Mahakali Caves in Andheri

A fire broke out at an industry near Mahakali Caves in Mumbai's Andheri area on Thursday.

Four fire tenders have been deployed to the site to contain the fire.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier in the day, a fire broke out in multiple furniture shops at Azad Chowk in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Thursday morning, officials said.

The fire tenders immediately rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control.

Inspector Dilip said that the fire might have started due to a short circuit.

"Fire broke out in furniture shops. The fire might have started due to a short circuit. The fire has been brought under control. The work of extinguishing the fire is going on," Inspector Dilip said.

(With inputs from PTI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

thane maharashtra mumbai mumbai news news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK