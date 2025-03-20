A fire broke out in a scrap godown in Thane's Bhiwandi area, gutting two warehouses. Firefighters managed to control the blaze after several hours, and no injuries were reported

Two scrap godowns were completely gutted after a major fire broke out in one of the warehouses in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Thursday, as per PTI reports. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident.

According to PTI, the fire erupted at around 7 pm on Wednesday in one of the godowns located at Wadavali Naka in the Bhiwandi area and quickly spread to an adjacent warehouse. The flames were intense, and thick plumes of smoke could be seen rising from a considerable distance, the official from the Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation (BNMC) stated.

Three fire engines were rushed to the scene shortly after the alert was raised. The fire services managed to bring the blaze under control by around 4 am on Thursday after several hours of intense effort, the official said, as per PTI. Cooling operations were underway to prevent any reignition of the fire, he added.

In a similar incident, a fire broke out in a scrap godown complex in Maharashtra's Thane district, destroying several warehouses, officials said, according to PTI.

The blaze erupted in the Thane scrap godown complex located at Valpada on Dapoda Road in Bhiwandi town. It spread rapidly, engulfing multiple warehouses in the vicinity, Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation's fire officer Shailesh Shinde stated, as per PTI.

After receiving an alert, two fire engines were promptly dispatched to the scene. The fire services managed to bring the situation under control after several hours of firefighting. The total number of godowns damaged in the fire is yet to be ascertained, but initial reports suggest significant losses.

Scrapped vehicles were stored in some of the warehouses, which contributed to the rapid spread of the fire

In another incident, a fire gutted a room in a flat in the Kokanipada area of Thane city, a civic official said, as per PTI reports.

Two women who were inside the flat at the time managed to escape unharmed, said Yasin Tadvi, regional disaster management cell chief at the Thane Municipal Corporation, according to PTI. The fire was extinguished within an hour, but furniture and other household items in the hall were destroyed. Around 300 occupants of the 13-storey building evacuated in time, PTI reported.

