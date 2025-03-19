Thane: Duo booked for cheating Kerala man of Rs 2.5 lakh with promise of job in merchant navy

In his complaint to the Naupada police, the 24-year-old Kerala man from Ernakulam said accused Siddhi and Roshan, who posed as officials of a ship management company, had convinced him that they could secure a job for him in South Africa

An official on Wednesday said that the Thane police have registered a case against two persons for allegedly duping a Kerala man of Rs 2.5 lakh promising to get him a job in the shipping industry, reported news agency PTI.

In his complaint to the Naupada police, the 24-year-old Kerala man from Ernakulam said accused Siddhi and Roshan, who posed as officials of a ship management company, had convinced him that they could secure a job for him in South Africa, reported PTI.

Trusting them, the complainant visited the duo in Thane, paid them Rs 2.5 lakh and handed over his original passport and Continuous Discharge Certificate (CDC), an essential document for seafarers, reported PTI.

However, he never got any confirmation about the job. When his attempts to get back his money and documents failed, he filed a police complaint in Thane on Monday, the official said.

A probe is underway to find out if the accused, who are absconding, have cheated more people with similar promises, he added.

