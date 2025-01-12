The accused has been identified as Hazrat Baba, a resident of Millat Nagar in Bhiwandi, the Shanti Nagar police station official said

Representational Image

Listen to this article Thane crime: Man booked for cheating family of Rs 8.87 lakh after promising cure through black magic x 00:00

A police official on Saturday said that a man was booked for allegedly cheating a family in Bhiwandi in Thane of Rs 8.87 lakh after promising to cure illness through black magic, reported news agency PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused has been identified as Hazrat Baba, a resident of Millat Nagar in Bhiwandi, the Shanti Nagar police station official said while sharing an update on the Thane crime, reported PTI.

"He took advantage of the illness of the complainant's husband and son and took Rs 8.87 lakh after promising to cure them. He has indulged in bogus rituals since October 2023. The 46-year-old complainant approached police after realising her family was being duped," the official said while sharing an update on the Thane crime, reported PTI.

Hazrat Baba was booked under Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the official said while sharing an update on the Thane crime, reported PTI.

He is yet to be arrested, the official informed.

Call centre busted in Thane; man held for selling medicines illegally to US citizens

A man was arrested for allegedly operating an illegal call centre and selling controlled medications to US citizens without authorisation, a Thane police official said on Saturday, reported PTI.

Akash Ravendrasingh Yadav (31) was arrested on Friday after a raid by the Crime Unit of the Wagle Estate police, he added.

"Posing as a representative of a legitimate pharmaceutical company, Yadav was selling controlled medications such as Soma, Tramadol, Viagra, Cialis, Tramadol, and Oxycodone. He was using Voice Over Internet Protocol (VOIP) technology connected to desktop computers to contact American citizens," the Kapurbawdi police station official said, reported PTI.

"The illegal sale of controlled medications without proper authorization is a violation of both national and international regulations. We have seized several gadgets and accessories from the call centre. He was charged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Information Technology and Indian Telegraphic Act for cheating, impersonation and other offences," the official said.

(With inputs from PTI)