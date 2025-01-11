Breaking News
Sanpada firing case: Main accused Santosh Gawli nabbed from Pune
Fake call centre busted in Thane; 31-year-old man held for selling medicines illegally to US citizens

Updated on: 11 January,2025 10:58 PM IST  |  Thane
PTI |

Posing as a representative of a legitimate pharmaceutical company, the accused was selling several controlled medications to foreign customers

A man was arrested for allegedly operating an illegal call centre and selling controlled medications to US citizens without authorisation, a Thane police officer said on Saturday.


Akash Ravendrasingh Yadav, 31, was arrested on Friday after a raid by the Crime Unit of the Wagle Estate police, he added.


"Posing as a representative of a legitimate pharmaceutical company, Yadav was selling controlled medications such as Soma, Tramadol, Viagra, Cialis, Tramadol, and Oxycodone. He was using Voice Over Internet Protocol (VOIP) technology connected to desktop computers to contact American citizens," the Kapurbawdi Police Station officer said.


"The illegal sale of controlled medications without proper authorization is a violation of both national and international regulations. We have seized several gadgets and accessories from the call centre. He was charged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Information Technology and Indian Telegraphic Act for cheating, impersonation and other offences," the officer said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

thane thane crime Crime News mumbai news maharashtra

