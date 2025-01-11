Posing as a representative of a legitimate pharmaceutical company, the accused was selling several controlled medications to foreign customers

A man was arrested for allegedly operating an illegal call centre and selling controlled medications to US citizens without authorisation, a Thane police officer said on Saturday.

Akash Ravendrasingh Yadav, 31, was arrested on Friday after a raid by the Crime Unit of the Wagle Estate police, he added.

"Posing as a representative of a legitimate pharmaceutical company, Yadav was selling controlled medications such as Soma, Tramadol, Viagra, Cialis, Tramadol, and Oxycodone. He was using Voice Over Internet Protocol (VOIP) technology connected to desktop computers to contact American citizens," the Kapurbawdi Police Station officer said.

"The illegal sale of controlled medications without proper authorization is a violation of both national and international regulations. We have seized several gadgets and accessories from the call centre. He was charged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Information Technology and Indian Telegraphic Act for cheating, impersonation and other offences," the officer said.

