A case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) section 103(1) (murder) has been registered against the duo at the Shivaji Nagar police station, the official said

An official said that the police on Wednesday arrested two persons for allegedly killing a 52-year-old man over a land dispute at Ambernath in Maharashtra's Thane district, reported news agency PTI.

The accused, identified as Suraj Vilas Patil and Harsh Sunil Patil, murdered Sanjay Shriram Patil on Tuesday night, he said while sharing an update on the Thane crime.

Senior police inspector Sailesh Salvi said, "Around 10 pm on Tuesday, the accused attacked the victim with a sharp weapon on the Shiv Mandir Road, following which he died," reported PTI.

His body was later sent to a local government hospital for post-mortem, he said while sharing an update on the Thane crime.

As per the probe conducted so far, the murder is a fallout of dispute over five acres of land that the victim had purchased from one Shantaram Patil, the police said.

Three drunk tourists ram car into woman after dispute; held

Three tourists in inebriated condition rammed their car into a woman and killed her following a dispute at a homestay in Maharashtra's Raigad district on Sunday, police said, reported PTI.

The incident occurred in the Harihareshwar area in the early hours of the day, an official from Shrivardhan police station said, reported PTI.

The police have arrested the accused, Irappa Yamnappa Dhotre, Akash Govind Gawde and Vicky Premsingh Gill, all residents of Pune, he said, reported PTI.

The official said the accused arrived at a homestay and asked the owner for accommodation, but the latter refused as they all appeared drunk. A quarrel ensued, and the trio attacked the owner and tried to flee when one of them fell from the car, and villagers caught hold of him, reported PTI.

After some time, Gawde and Gill returned to the homestay to rescue Dhotre, and they ended up ramming their car into the owner's sister and killing her on the spot, he said, reported PTI.

The official said the trio managed to drive away and were later nabbed from Pune based on technical evidence, the official said, adding that a probe is underway.

(With inputs from PTI)