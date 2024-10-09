Breaking News
Thane: Man slits wife's throat and flees in Ambernath

Updated on: 09 October,2024 11:49 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Apoorva Agashe | mailbag@mid-day.com

Local residents reportedly heard disturbing noises from the building and immediately alerted the police; upon arrival, authorities discovered the woman's body with severe injuries

Thane: Man slits wife's throat and flees in Ambernath

Pic/Navneet Barhate

In a shocking incident that has shaken Ambernath East, a husband allegedly slit his wife's throat before fleeing the scene. The gruesome crime occurred on Monday night at the Parshav Hills building in Palegaon. The accused, identified as Vicky Londhe, brutally attacked his wife with a sharp weapon, leaving her dead in a pool of blood.


Local residents reportedly heard disturbing noises from the building and immediately alerted the police. Upon arrival, authorities discovered the woman's body with severe injuries. Initial investigations suggest that Londhe used a sharp object to fatally wound his wife.


The violent nature of the crime has left residents of the Palegaon area in a state of fear and panic. Locals described the couple as seemingly ordinary and were shocked by the sudden eruption of violence in their neighborhood.


“None of us expected something like this to happen here. It’s shocking and terrifying,” said a resident who wished to remain anonymous.

Following the murder, Vicky Londhe allegedly fled the scene, prompting the Ambernath Police to launch an intensive manhunt. Police teams were immediately dispatched to locate him, reviewing CCTV footage from the area and questioning locals for any leads. Special teams have been formed to track down the accused.

The police are yet to determine the exact motive behind the crime, but they suspect that the accused may have doubted the victim's character.

The victim’s body has been sent for post-mortem, and a detailed forensic examination is underway. The police have assured the public that they are doing everything possible to bring the culprit to justice.

