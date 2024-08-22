Breaking News
Mumbai: ‘Wear White’ protest to highlight local rail commuter demands
Badlapur sexual assault: MVA calls for statewide bandh, CM Eknath Shinde terms protest politically motivated
Stall allotment controversy: No resolution in sight as Bandra fair nears
Accused claims innocence in baggage fire case at Mumbai airport
Mumbai: BEST hire-staff strike spreads across city
shot-button
Lake Levels Lake Levels
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Nine year old girl sexually assaulted in Ambernath one held

Nine-year-old girl sexually assaulted in Ambernath, one held

Updated on: 22 August,2024 05:31 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Faisal Tandel | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

The police said, the incident took place when the minor girl went to a public toilet in the area

Nine-year-old girl sexually assaulted in Ambernath, one held

The accused in police custody. Pic/Navneet Barate

Listen to this article
Nine-year-old girl sexually assaulted in Ambernath, one held
x
00:00

Days after sexual assault case of minor girls in Badlapur in Maharashtra, a nine-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted in the neighbouring Ambernath area, an official said, adding that one person has been held in the matter.


According to the official, a 35-year-old accused allegedly took the nine-year-old girl to the toilet and molested her. On the complaint, the Ambernath police registered a case in the matter and arrested the accused who is her neighbour. 



The police said, the incident took place when the minor girl went to a public toilet in the area. The accused who was identified as Santosh Kamble allegedly molested her by showing her obscene videos and sexually assaulted her.  


Upon learning about the incident, the girl's mother approached the Ambernath police station on August 21 and filed a complaint.

The police immediately registered a case and arrested Santosh Kamble, an official said.

Jagannath Kalaskar, Senior Police Inspector of Ambernath police station said that the accused was arrested and produce in a court on Wednesday. He was remanded in police custody for two days. Further investigations in the matter were going on.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

maharashtra thane crime ambernath Crime News sexual crime badlapur

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK