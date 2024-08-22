The police said, the incident took place when the minor girl went to a public toilet in the area

Days after sexual assault case of minor girls in Badlapur in Maharashtra, a nine-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted in the neighbouring Ambernath area, an official said, adding that one person has been held in the matter.

According to the official, a 35-year-old accused allegedly took the nine-year-old girl to the toilet and molested her. On the complaint, the Ambernath police registered a case in the matter and arrested the accused who is her neighbour.

The police said, the incident took place when the minor girl went to a public toilet in the area. The accused who was identified as Santosh Kamble allegedly molested her by showing her obscene videos and sexually assaulted her.

Upon learning about the incident, the girl's mother approached the Ambernath police station on August 21 and filed a complaint.

The police immediately registered a case and arrested Santosh Kamble, an official said.

Jagannath Kalaskar, Senior Police Inspector of Ambernath police station said that the accused was arrested and produce in a court on Wednesday. He was remanded in police custody for two days. Further investigations in the matter were going on.