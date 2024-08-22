Breaking News
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Doctor booked for touching female patient inappropriately in Maharashtras Thane

Doctor booked for touching female patient inappropriately in Maharashtra's Thane

Updated on: 22 August,2024 05:12 PM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent |

The doctor from the Shilphata area allegedly misbehaved with the patient on the pretext of checking the 22-year-old patient when she went to his clinic on August 20, an official said

Doctor booked for touching female patient inappropriately in Maharashtra's Thane

Representational Pic/File/iStock

Doctor booked for touching female patient inappropriately in Maharashtra's Thane
The Thane police in Maharashtra have registered a case against a doctor for allegedly touching a female patient inappropriately, an official said on Thursday, reported the PTI.


The doctor from the Shilphata area allegedly misbehaved with the patient on the pretext of checking the 22-year-old patient when she went to his clinic on August 20, the official said.



The doctor has been booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 74 (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 76 (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), the official from Shil-Daighar police station said, as per the PTI


Four booked for molesting woman, assaulting her male friends in Thane

Meanwhile, the Thane police have registered a case against four persons for molesting a woman and assaulting her two friends after a minor road accident, an official said on Thursday, the PTI reported.

The incident took place around 12.30 am on Wednesday when the complainant was travelling in a car with her two male friends.

According to the PTI, their car accidentally brushed a passerby, after which his friends assaulted the two men in the vehicle. When the woman tried to intervene, they pulled her shirt and molested her, the official said, citing the FIR.

The four men have been booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for using criminal force to outrage a woman's modesty, voluntarily causing hurt and furtherance of common intention, the official said, adding that efforts were being made to track them down.

Thane teen complains of rape by social media friend; FIR registered

In an another incident, the Thane police have registered a case after a 14-year-old girl alleged that a man she had befriended on social media raped her, an official said on Thursday, according to the PTI.

The girl was allegedly sexually assaulted when she met the man about three months ago in the Mumbra area, he said, citing the FIR.

The girl's social media friend also allegedly threatened to kill her family members if she spoke about the crime.

Her family recently shifted from Mumbra to the city's Kapurbawdi area where they approached the police, he said.

On their complaint, the Kapurbawdi police on Wednesday registered a case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 64 (rape) and 65 (rape in certain cases) and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, as per the PTI.

A probe is underway to track down the accused, the official added.

(with PTI inputs)

