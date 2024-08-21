The Badlapur sexual assault case is concerned with the arrest of a school employee who was charged with sexually abusing two kindergarten students.

Protestors gathered on tracks at Badlapur railway station

Members of the Thane district's Kalyan Bar Association are being asked not to represent the accused in the Badlapur sexual assault case. According to a notification posted at the bar association's office, the association chose to abide by the appeal after Badlapur citizens asked solicitors to refrain from representing the accused, reported PTI.

A local court on Wednesday gave the Badlapur sexual assault case accused's police detention an extension until August 26, the report added.

In response to the protests in the wake of the Badlapur sexual assault case, internet services in Badlapur were suspended, and 72 individuals have been arrested in connection with the violence that erupted during the demonstrations. Seventeen city police personnel and eight railway police officers were injured due to stone-pelting at the railway station and other parts of the town.

To re-establish order, a large contingent of police was sent throughout Badlapur, and things are now under control. On Tuesday, thousands of demonstrators vandalised the school where the alleged abuse took place and barricaded train tracks, bringing the town to a complete stop. To break up the gathering and restore train service, police had to use force.

Speaking to PTI, DCP Sudhakar Pathare said internet services were suspended in the wake of protest and subsequent violence. "The internet services will be restored after taking a review of the situation in the town," he said.

Meanwhile, a senior police official said, "At least 17 city police personnel, including two officers, were injured as an angry mob attacked them with stones during the protest in Badlapur on Tuesday over the sexual abuse of two girls. We have registered three FIRs on charges of violation of prohibitory orders, armed unlawful assembly, assault, and damage to public property, among others against the miscreants. The injured police personnel are being treated at different local hospitals."

"A total of 40 persons have been arrested so far in connection with stone-pelting and other crimes. Attempts to identify other offenders are on. CCTV footages and video news clippings are being examined," he added.

The principal, a classroom teacher, and a female attendant were suspended by the school administration after the event. Three police personnel, including a senior inspector, were also suspended by the Maharashtra state government for their inadequate investigation of the issue. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde pledged quick action against the school, and the matter is being expedited. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has authorised a special inquiry team to address the case.

As the case's special public prosecutor, senior attorney Ujjwal Nikam blasted the police for taking too long to file the FIR, arguing that this kind of delay may cause important evidence to be lost.

