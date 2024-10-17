Ambernath murder: 32-year-old accused of killing wife near Mumbai nabbed from Varanasi

The Ambernath murder accused had allegedly killed his 28-year-old wife following an argument over the upbringing of their toddler on October 8 and had been on the run since then

Vicky Baban Londhe, 32, the prime suspect in the murder of his wife, Rupali, was arrested in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, on Thursday, October 17, after being on the run for eight days. The shocking crime, which took place in Ambernath, had left the local community shaken. Londhe allegedly killed Rupali, 28, following an argument over the upbringing of their daughter, who is a year old.

The incident occurred on the evening of October 8 at their home in Parshwahill Society, Palegaon, in Ambernath (East). Neighbours reported hearing a heated argument between the couple, which escalated to violence.

Londhe is accused of strangling his wife with a belt and then slitting her throat with a knife.

The Shivajinagar Police immediately launched an investigation into the murder and registered a case against Londhe under Indian Penal Code (IPC) and team led by Senior Inspector Ramesh Patil, was formed to track him down. Using technical surveillance and after interviewing the couples friends and relatives, the police traced Londhe to Varanasi and arrested him from there. “ We traced all his movement and then arrested him after a technical investigation. We asked about his whereabouts to friends and relatives and it was established that he was in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh,” the police said.