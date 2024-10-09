The couple often fought over domestic issues, an official said

A 32-year-old man allegedly killed him wife after a fight between the two in Thane and later filed away from the spot. The police have formed two teams to nab the accused, an official said, reported the PTI.

An official said that the Thane Police in Maharashtra have launched a search for the suspect from Ambernath in Thane district who is on the run after allegedly killing his wife by slitting her throat during an argument over domestic issues, an official said on Wednesday, as per the PTI.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Ambernath) Suresh Warade said an FIR under section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been since registered at the Shivaji Nagar police station against the accused, Vicky Londe.

Vicky Londe, who got married three years ago, was staying with his wife and one-year-old daughter in a housing complex in the Palegaon area of Ambernath town.

The couple often fought over domestic issues. During one such fight on Tuesday night, the accused, in a fit of rage, slit the throat of his wife (28) with a sharp object, killing her on the spot, and fled, said Warade, as per the PTI.

On being alerted by neighbours, police rushed to the spot and sent the body for post-mortem to a government hospital, he said.

The police have formed two teams to trace and apprehend Londe, the officer added, the news agency reported on Wednesday.

3 booked for assaulting couple after dispute in Thane

The police have registered a case against a woman and her two relatives for allegedly assaulting a couple after a dispute over her minor son thrashing the couple's child in Thane district of Maharashtra, an official said on Wednesday, reported the PTI.

The incident took place on October 6 in Daighar area.

The accused woman's six-year-old son allegedly beat up and kicked the couple's son, aged 2, residing in their neighbourhood without any reason. A video of it has gone viral on social media.

When the toddler returned home and his mother noticed injuries on his body, she and her husband went to enquire about it with the parents of the boy who hit him.

The mother of the boy who hit the toddler got annoyed. She, her sister-in-law and brother-in-law later allegedly beat up the toddler's parents, the official from Daighar police station said.

Following a complaint by the victims, the police on Monday registered an FIR against the three accused under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the official said.

