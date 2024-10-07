The body of a 27-year-old man was found dumped at the base of a hill in Kalwa on October 2, and the deceased was later identified as Rahul Umeshkumar Prajapati, a resident of Bhaskar Nagar

The police on Monday said that a 28-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing a man and dumping his body near a hill in Maharashtra's Thane district, reported news agency PTI.

The police arrested the accused, Ramesh alias Bala Shyamlal Mali, from Kalwa late on Sunday night, an official said while sharing an update on the Thane crime, reported PTI.

The body of a 27-year-old man was found dumped at the base of a hill in Kalwa on October 2, and the deceased was later identified as Rahul Umeshkumar Prajapati, a resident of Bhaskar Nagar, senior inspector Ashok Uttekar of the Kalwa police station said while sharing an update on the Thane crime, reported PTI.

The body, which bore injury marks, was sent for post-mortem, and the Kalwa registered a case of murder against unidentified persons, he said, reported PTI.

During the probe, the police team found CCTV footage of the accused and the victim moving together in the area, reported PTI.

The accused is being interrogated, and the motive behind the killing is yet to be ascertained, the official said while sharing an update on the Thane crime.

Man attacked, killed for blackmailing woman in Thane; two held

A 24-year-old man was attacked and killed allegedly by a woman and her friend in Maharashtra's Thane city on Friday after he blackmailed her with objectionable photos, police said.

The victim, Swayam Satish Paranjape, was attacked with a sickle in the Kopri area of the city in the morning, an official said.

The police have arrested a 20-year-old woman and her friend, Mayuresh Nandkumar Dhumal (24), in connection with the attack, he said.

Paranjape met the accused woman at a wedding in April and convinced her to go for a drive with him. The woman claimed that he drugged her, took her to his house and clicked objectionable photos of her, he said.

The accused has alleged that Paranjape blackmailed her and sent her messages threatening her to meet him, the official said.

He said the woman confided in Dhumal, and the duo confronted the victim, asking him to delete the photos.

Following an argument, Dhumal allegedly attacked the victim with a sickle and killed him, the official said, adding that further probe is underway.

(With inputs from PTI)