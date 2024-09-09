A team from the Vartak Nagar police station apprehended the accused, Swaroop Jitendra Sawant (23) and Sanket Sandeep Lad (26), near a mall on Saturday

The police on Monday said that two persons have been arrested for alleged possession of LSD and cannabis worth Rs 13.43 lakh in Maharashtra's Thane city, reported news agency PTI.

A team from the Vartak Nagar police station apprehended the accused, Swaroop Jitendra Sawant (23) and Sanket Sandeep Lad (26), near a mall on Saturday, an official said while sharing an update on the Thane crime, reported PTI.

The duo were allegedly found in possession of 58 LSD dots and 9.551 gm of cannabis, worth Rs 13.43 lakh, the official said while sharing an update on the Thane crime, reported PTI.

According to the police, the accused procured the drugs from one Sahil Augustine of Thane and Devesh Trivedi, a resident of Navi Mumbai, and were planning to sell the substances, reported PTI.

The accused were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, and efforts are underway to track down Augustine and Trivedi, the official said.

Four drug peddlers apprehended by Mumbai Police

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch apprehended four members of the gang involved in drug peddling at Juhu Gulli in western suburbs, officials said on September 4, reported PTI.

The accused, who were taken to the police station, were seen chanting the reason for the action against them. They said that they used to sell drugs to the youth and now onwards they will not sale drugs ever, reported PTI.

The video of their parade in police security and their chants went viral on social media platforms.

A large number of locals gathered during the parade of the accused and asked why the four persons were taken into custody.

The police officials told them to ask this to the accused persons, for which they replied that they were selling the drugs to the youth.

The police then asked them to repeat it and they started chanting that they will not sell the drugs again.

Based on specific information, the Crime Branch Bandra unit conducted a raid at Dogar area in Juhu Gulli on Tuesday evening, an official said, reported PTI.

The crime branch team, led by Senior PI Daya Nayak, seized 80 grams of Mephedrone from the accused persons in the raid, he said, reported PTI.

The accused persons has been handed over to D N Nager Police Station and a case under the NDPS Act has been registered against them, the official said.

(With inputs from PTI)