Updated on: 04 September,2024 10:07 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

The public parade of the suspected drug peddlers by the Mumbai Police has gone viral on social media, where people are praising the cops action

Screengrab from the viral video

The Mumbai Crime Branch's Unit 9 conducted a raid in the Gaondevi Dongri area of Andheri, resulting in the arrest of four individuals allegedly found with drugs worth lakhs of rupees. After the arrest, the police paraded the suspects through the entire area, during which the suspects repeatedly stated, "We used to sell drugs, but not anymore."


The public parade of the suspected drug peddlers by the Mumbai Police has gone viral on social media, where people are praising the cops action.



The video shows the suspects openly admitting that they allegedly sold drugs in the area, acknowledging the damage they caused to generations. After the arrests, the suspects were seen loudly proclaiming throughout the neighborhood, "We used to sell drugs, but from now on, we won't."


It should be noted that the raid was conducted late last night in Andheri's Gaondevi Dongri area by officers of the Crime Branch, leading to the arrest of four drug peddlers found in possession of MD drugs.

Sources have identified the arrested suspects as Aftab Beg, Mohammad Ayan Hanif Sheikh, Arbaz Karim Turki, and Sherbane Mohammad Hasim Siddiqui.

An official stated that the Gaondevi Dongri area of Andheri is highly congested, making it difficult for vehicles to enter and due to this, drug peddlers have been selling drugs there without fear.

Upon receiving this information, Senior Police Officer Daya Nayak from Crime Branch Unit 9 sent his team to the location, where they conducted the raid and arrested the four suspects.

The police are further investigating the matter.

