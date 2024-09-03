Following the alleged molestation incident, angry local residents gathered at the coaching centre and ransacked it, an official said

A 16-year-old girl student was allegedly molested by a teacher at a private coaching centre in Maharashtra's Nanded city, triggering a protest by local residents who vandalized the education facility, a police official said on Tuesday, reported the PTI.

According to the PTI, the girl told her parents about the molestation incident which took place on September 2 (Monday). Based on her complaint, an FIR was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (Pocso Act) against the teacher, Nagesh Jadhav (48), who was arrested on Tuesday, said the official from the Bhagyanagar police station.

As the news of the alleged molestation spread, angry local residents gathered at the coaching centre and ransacked it on Monday.

No complaint has been filed against the vandalization of the coaching centre so far.

"If no complaint is filed by them (coaching centre owners), we will inquire and register an offence in this case on our own," said the police official, as per the PTI.

Badlapur sexual assault: Make watertight case, don't act under public pressure; says HC

Build a "watertight" case and do not file a charge sheet hurriedly under public pressure, the Bombay High Court on Tuesday told the police team probing the sexual assault of two girls at a school at Badlapur in Maharashtra, reported the PTI.

According to the PTI, a division bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Prithviraj Chavan also said boys should be sensitised. "Education of boys is important. 'Bete ko padhao beti ko bachao,' (educate the boy and save the girl)," Justice Dere said, tweaking the government slogan.

The bench last month took suo motu (on its own) cognisance of the incident where two girls, around four years old, were sexually assaulted inside the washroom of the school by a male attendant. The accused has been arrested.

Advocate General Birendra Saraf, appearing for the government, told the court during Tuesday's hearing that a chargesheet would be filed shortly.

The bench noted that the special investigation team (SIT) was formed as the local police did not probe the case properly, and "there was a strong outburst of the common man."

"This is a larger issue. This case will set a precedent for all such cases in future. Public is watching and what message we are giving is important," the court added.

(with PTI inputs)