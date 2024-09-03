In a traffic notification, the Mumbai Traffic Police said that the traffic restriction in the area would come into force from September 8 and will remain in place till September 16

Mount Mary Church. File/istock

Mumbai Police on Tuesday issued traffic restrictions around Mount Mary Church and in parts of Bandra west ahead of the Bandra Fair 2024.

In a traffic notification, the Mumbai Traffic Police said that the traffic restrictions in the area would come into force from September 8 and will remain in place till September 16.

Every year, lakhs of devotees from all over the country come visit the church in Bandra west on the occasion of the Nativity of Mother Mary. It is followed by a fair, famously known as the Bandra Fair, which is set up around the Mount Mary church.

The police said, on September 8, 2024 to September 16, 2024, Mount Mary Fair will be celebrated in Bandra west and in view of lakhs of devotees visiting the Mount Mary Church the vehicular traffic on some roads is likely to be affected. Hence, it is necessary to make an order for traffic management in the area.

The traffic notification was issued by Samadhan Pawar, DCP (HQ and Central), Traffic, Mumbai.

It said, in order to prevent danger, obstruction and inconvenience to the public, following traffic restrictions were being made.

One Way/ No Entry

1. Mount Mary Road will be closed for all types of vehicles except vehicles of local residents who has been issued with car passes by police and emergency vehicles from 06.00 hrs to 23.00 hrs.

2. Kane Road shall be 'One Way' for all types of vehicles from its junction with Mount Mary Road to its junction with B. J. Road except vehicles of local residents issued with passes i.e 'No Entry' from B.J. Road.

3. Pereira Road will be one way from East to West i.e. 'No Entry' from B.J. Road.

4. St. John Baptista Road shall be closed for all vehicular traffic except for local residents issued with special passes from 06.00 hrs, to 23.00 hrs.

5. On Chappel Road to Veronika Road, right turn at Carmel Church will be closed for all types of vehicles.

Parking or halting of all types of vehicles except for the immediate purpose of pick up or drop of the passengers shall be banned on both sides of the following roads from 06.00 hrs. to 23.00 hrs. Between 8/09/2024 to Sunday 23/09/2024.

1. Mount Mary Road.

2. Pereira Road.

3. Kane Road.

4. Hill Road (Between its junction with St. Paul's Road and Mehboob Studio junction).

5. Mt. Camel Road.

6. Chapel Road.

7. John Baptist Road.

8. St Sebestian Road.

9. Rebello Road.

10. Dr. Peter Dias Road.

11. St. Paul Road.