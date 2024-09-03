Breaking News
Kolkata doctor rape-murder: West Bengal Assembly unanimously passes state anti-rape Bill
Mumbai: Brace for delays in Western Railway for a month
Bandra Fair: Talks fail, renters left in the lurch
Mumbai: 1,811 Aarey stalls face uncertainty
Thane: Bhiwandi teens killed in hit-and-run accident
shot-button
Lake Levels Lake Levels
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Police issues traffic restrictions around Mount Mary Church ahead of Bandra Fair 2024

Mumbai Police issues traffic restrictions around Mount Mary Church ahead of Bandra Fair 2024

Updated on: 03 September,2024 09:06 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Asif Rizvi | asif.ali@mid-day.com

Top

In a traffic notification, the Mumbai Traffic Police said that the traffic restriction in the area would come into force from September 8 and will remain in place till September 16

Mumbai Police issues traffic restrictions around Mount Mary Church ahead of Bandra Fair 2024

Mount Mary Church. File/istock

Listen to this article
Mumbai Police issues traffic restrictions around Mount Mary Church ahead of Bandra Fair 2024
x
00:00

Mumbai Police on Tuesday issued traffic restrictions around Mount Mary Church and in parts of Bandra west ahead of the Bandra Fair 2024.


In a traffic notification, the Mumbai Traffic Police said that the traffic restrictions in the area would come into force from September 8 and will remain in place till September 16.



Every year, lakhs of devotees from all over the country come visit the church in Bandra west on the occasion of the Nativity of Mother Mary. It is followed by a fair, famously known as the Bandra Fair, which is set up around the Mount Mary church.


The police said, on September 8, 2024 to September 16, 2024, Mount Mary Fair will be celebrated in Bandra west and in view of lakhs of devotees visiting the Mount Mary Church the vehicular traffic on some roads is likely to be affected. Hence, it is necessary to make an order for traffic management in the area.

The traffic notification was issued by Samadhan Pawar, DCP (HQ and Central), Traffic, Mumbai.

It said, in order to prevent danger, obstruction and inconvenience to the public, following traffic restrictions were being made.

One Way/ No Entry

1. Mount Mary Road will be closed for all types of vehicles except vehicles of local residents who has been issued with car passes by police and emergency vehicles from 06.00 hrs to 23.00 hrs.

2. Kane Road shall be 'One Way' for all types of vehicles from its junction with Mount Mary Road to its junction with B. J. Road except vehicles of local residents issued with passes i.e 'No Entry' from B.J. Road.

3. Pereira Road will be one way from East to West i.e. 'No Entry' from B.J. Road.

4. St. John Baptista Road shall be closed for all vehicular traffic except for local residents issued with special passes from 06.00 hrs, to 23.00 hrs.

5. On Chappel Road to Veronika Road, right turn at Carmel Church will be closed for all types of vehicles.

Parking or halting of all types of vehicles except for the immediate purpose of pick up or drop of the passengers shall be banned on both sides of the following roads from 06.00 hrs. to 23.00 hrs. Between 8/09/2024 to Sunday 23/09/2024.

1. Mount Mary Road.

2. Pereira Road.

3. Kane Road.

4. Hill Road (Between its junction with St. Paul's Road and Mehboob Studio junction).

5. Mt. Camel Road.

6. Chapel Road.

7. John Baptist Road.

8. St Sebestian Road.

9. Rebello Road.

10. Dr. Peter Dias Road.

11. St. Paul Road.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai mumbai traffic mumbai news bandra fair bandra mumbai police India news maharashtra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK