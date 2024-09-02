The traffic notification said that in order to facilitate smooth movements of traffic and to prevent danger, obstructions and inconvenience to the public, the traffic restrictions were being made on September 3

President Droupadi Murmu. File Pic/PTI

Mumbai Police on Monday issued a traffic advisory for motorists in ahead of President Droupadi Murmu's Mumbai visit.

In a traffic notification, the police said that on 3rd September 2024, a VVIP visit is schedule at Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai. Hence traffic congestion is expected in some parts of the city.

The traffic notification said that in order to facilitate smooth movements of traffic and to prevent danger, obstructions and inconvenience to the public, the traffic restrictions were being made on September 3.

The police said that the following changes are being made in the traffic on the given day.

A) Temporary suspension of Pay & Park facility

1) Jamanal Bajaj road (Usha Mehta Chowk to dead end of the road)

2) Vinay K shah road (Jamanal Bajaj Marg to Murli Deora Chowk)

3) Dorabaji Tata road ( Murli Deora Chowk to Genda point)

4) Ramnath Goenka road (Sakhar bhavan to Vidhan Bhavan Road)

5) Vidhan Bhavan Road (Union Bank Building to Madam Cama Road)

6) NCPA (Dead End)

B) PARKING RESTRICTION (TIME 07.00 AM TO 19.00 PM)

- Barrister Rajni Patel Marg

- Vinay K Shah Marg

- Dorabaji Tata Road

- Ramnath Goenka Marg

- Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Marg

- Jamanal Bajaj Marg

- Vidhan Bhavan

C) The Parking Facility is Provided on following road for Members of Legislative Assembly.

- V.V Rao Road

- Free Press journal Road

D) Road Closure

- Ramnath Goika Road Shall be close for all vehicular traffic as when required from Sakhar Bhavan to Vidhan Bhavan except emergency vehicles like (Fire Brigade, Police, Ambulance ) etc.

President Droupadi Murmu is visiting Maharashtra for three days beginning Monday to attend various programs.

She will grace the golden jubilee celebration of Shri Warana Women Co-operative Group at Warananagar, Kolhapur, on Monday, the Rashtrapati Bhavan stated.

On September 3, the President will address the 21st convocation of Symbiosis International (Deemed University) at Pune.

On the same day, she will grace the centenary year function of the Maharashtra Legislative Council in Mumbai.

The President will inaugurate the Buddha Vihar at Udgir, Latur, on September 4.

She will also address a gathering of beneficiaries of 'Shasan Aplya Dari' and 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojna' of the Maharashtra government at Udgir, the statement added.