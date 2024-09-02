Breaking News
Congress leaders meet Mumbai CP, complain about provocative statements by BJP MLA Nitesh Rane

Updated on: 02 September,2024 05:44 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The Congress leaders while meeting Mumbai Police chief sought action against Nitesh Rane

Congress leaders while giving an official complaint to Mumbai CP. Pic/X

Congress leaders on Monday met Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar and complained about recent provocative statements by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Nitesh Rane, the ANI reported.


According to the ANI, a Congress delegation met with Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar against BJP MLA Nitesh Rane for allegedly giving provocative speeches on two different occasions in Srirampur and Topkhana police jurisdiction of Ahmednagar district in Maharashtra on Sunday.



The Congress leaders delegation including Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad, Amin Patel, Aslam Shaikh, Sachin Sawant and others met the Mumbai Police Commissioner on Monday and demand strict action on their complaint.


The Congress leaders while meeting Mumbai Police chief also sought action against BJP MLA Nitesh Rane for his alleged statements, as per the ANI.

After the meeting with the Mumbai Police chief, Congress leader Varsha Gaikwad said, "Leaders who are giving provocative statements their police protection should be removed. They are trying to disturb the communal harmony of Maharashtra...The unity of Maharashtra is the identity of Maharashtra..."

Meanwhile, Congress MLA Amin Patel said, "Attempts are being made to spoil the atmosphere of Mumbai and Maharashtra. The provocative statements made by BJP MLA Nitesh Rane are very shameful. His police protection should be removed and an FIR should be registered against him..."

(with ANI inputs)

