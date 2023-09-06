Every year, pilgrims from all over come to visit the Bandra Fair, that takes place around Mount Mary Church to mark the Nativity of Mother Mary on September 8

The Bandra Fair is held to celebrate the Nativity of Mother Mary. Photo Courtesy: Atul Kamble

Listen to this article Bandra Fair 2023: Days, Date, Time, Significance x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





The Bandra Fair is held to celebrate the Nativity of Mother Mary Every year, the fair is held from the first Sunday after the feast of Blessed Virgin Mary Bandra Fair will take place around the Mount Mary Church and along its steps

Every year, Bandra Fair comes alive in Mumbai around Mount Mary Church in Bandra to mark the Nativity of Mother Mary, also known as the birthday of Mother Mary, which is celebrated every year on September 8.

Over the decades, the fair has become an important part of Mumbai's cultural fabric as people of all faiths attend it. They indulge in the various elements of the week-long fair held in September. While it wasn't held in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the following two years have seen people visit in large numbers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here's all you need to know about the Bandra Fair:

Significance

The Bandra Fair is held to celebrate the Nativity of Mother Mary. According to legend and various media reports, the fair was started when a statue of St Mary was found floating in the Arabian sea that borders the church. It was a dream a Koli fisherman had a few years earlier.

Being hosted for more than 300 years now, pilgrims can not only come to pray but can also enjoy the food and other knick knacks. People can also take home halwa, kadio bodios and more during the week-long Bandra festival.

When

Every year, the fair is held from the first Sunday after the feast of Blessed Virgin Mary, who is the mother of Jesus Christ.

This year, the fair will start from September 10 and go on till September 17. For those looking to visit, the best time to go is during the day; if you don't like crowded places, then avoid going on the first day.

Where

As always, Bandra Fair will take place around the Mount Mary Church and along its steps. The stalls are put up by people from all over the country, who have been coming them for many years. Locals also setup stalls with specialities of different kinds. People can visit the stalls starting from top all the way to the end of the road.

Time

The Fair is open from 10 am - 10 pm for all visitors. Those looking to attend church services will have to check the notice board or keep an eye out for services happening throughout the day.