Shelf-Life with Mid-Day: 'My dream to meet Salman Khan brought me to Mumbai', says Bandra bookstore owner

Mumbai is a city of dreams and one that people come to fulfill and probably never leave. One such individual is the owner of 'A Book Shop', who came to Mumbai to meet Salman Khan 20 years ago. Today, he calls the city his home and even owns a bookshop

Located on Waroda Rd, Bandra west, A Book Shop is a small aesthetic looking store that carries the same fancy and cool look Bandra is known for. Photo Courtesy: Aakanksha Ahire

“I came to Mumbai only to meet Salman Khan. I am originally from Bihar. When I left home for a short trip to Mumbai in 2002, I had told my friends that I wouldn’t return without meeting him,” says Birju Shaw, whose dream has now made him a proud Mumbaikar, who also happens to be the owner of 'A Book Shop' located in Bandra (Waroda Road).