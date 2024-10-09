The ACB laid a trap and held the senior PI while he was accepting the bribe amount of Rs 3.50 lakh near the police quarters in Navi Mumbai

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Navi Mumbai cop held by ACB for accepting Rs 3.50 lakh bribe; had received Rs 14 lakh in past x 00:00

A senior Navi Mumbai cop was held by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for allegedly accepting Rs 3.50 lakh bribe and the officials have found that he had received Rs 14 lakh in past, an official said on Wednesday, reported the PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ACB was probing the allegations of bribery against a senior police inspector from Navi Mumbai and has stumbled upon his involvement in accepting Rs 14 lakh bribe in the past, the official said.

According to the PTI, in a fresh case, the accused who was identified as Satish Jadhav, was nabbed near the police quarters in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday night for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 3.50 lakh for not arresting a man in a cheating case, the official said.

Satish Jadhav, 55, had allegedly demanded Rs 4 lakh from the complainant for not arresting his father.

As per the complaint lodged with the ACB, Jadhav, the senior PI at NRI police station, had earlier allegedly accepted Rs 14 lakh from the same complainant to help his father, arrested in connection with the collapse of a building and lodged in Taloja jail, to get bail, said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP), ACB, Mumbai, Anil Gerdikar, as per the PTI.

In the latest incident, Satish Jadhav allegedly sought Rs 4 lakh from the same complainant after a case of cheating was registered against his father at the NRI police station.

"The ACB laid a trap and held the senior PI while he was accepting the bribe amount of Rs 3.50 lakh near the police quarters in Navi Mumbai. He has been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act. Further investigation is underway," the ACB officer added, the news agency reported on Wednesday.

EPFO officer held in Jalgaon for accepting bribe of Rs 25,000

Meanwhile, in an another incident, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested an Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) official in Jalgaon district of Maharashtra for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 25,000, an official statement said on Wednesday.

The accused is posted as an Enforcement Officer in the EPFO, it said, adding that he had demanded the bribe from the complainant, who was managing his father’s labor supply firm.

According to the CBI, On July 31, 2024, the firm received an email from the Regional Head of EPFO’s Jalgaon office, informing them that an audit would be conducted between July 31 and August 2, 2024. During the audit, the Audit Officer reportedly informed the complainant that the firm had defaulted on Provident Fund (PF) payments for March 2023, amounting to Rs 2 lakh. The Enforcement Officer later contacted the complainant and demanded Rs 50,000 as a bribe to settle the dues. After negotiations, the amount was reduced to Rs 25,000.

The CBI laid a trap and caught the official. Further investigations in the matter are going on, the officials said.

(with PTI inputs)