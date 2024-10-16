Four persons allegedly targeted the 17-year-old girl and her cousin when they were walking on a road along a water pipeline between Majiwada and Saket around 11 pm on October 6, the official said

The Thane Police in Maharashtra arrested three persons and are on the lookout for another in connection with the alleged rape of a teenage girl in Thane district, an official said on Wednesday.

Four persons allegedly targeted the 17-year-old girl and her cousin when they were walking on a road along a water pipeline between Majiwada and Saket around 11 pm on October 6, he said, as per then PTI.

The accused threatened the two with a knife and snatched away their mobile phones, while one of them allegedly raped her, as per the PTI.

The accused also warned the duo of dire consequences if they spoke about the alleged crime, the official said.

According to the PTI, after the teenager approached the Kapurbawdi police station on Tuesday, cops arrested three of the accused, identified as Yogesh Mallinge (21), Parhsuram Lakde (28) and Omkar Patkar (22).

The fourth accused Avinash Dhotre, who allegedly raped the minor, is absconding, said the station house officer of Kapurbawdi police station.

However, police did not disclose why the teenager filed the complaint late.

A case has been registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for rape, robbery and criminal intimidation, and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he added.

Shopkeeper held from molesting teen

Meanwhile, in an another incident, a shopkeeper from Navi Mumbai has been arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a teenage girl, the police said on Wednesday, reported the PTI.

The 48-year-old accused allegedly touched the girl inappropriately on October 13 when she went to his shop in the Kalamboli area, the official said.

The Police have not disclosed the minor's age

According to the PTI, the teenager ran home and informed her mother about the shopkeeper's behaviour. She and her mother then approached the police with a complaint against the shopkeeper, the official said.

The accused has been arrested for sexual harassment under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, said the station house officer of Kalamboli police station, the news agency reported on Wednesday.

(with PTI inputs)