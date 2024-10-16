An FIR was registered following a complaint filed by an official of the airline who told the police that the messages were received by the airlines on its X account on October 14

Representational Pic/File

The Mumbai Police on Wednesday said that it detained a minor boy from Chhattisgarh for allegedly threatening at least three flights departing from city airport with hoax messages on X.

An FIR was registered following a complaint filed by an official of the airline who told the police that the messages were received by the airlines on its X account on October 14.

According to the FIR, the official stated that at around 1:32 pm on October 14, a message was received by the airlines of its official X handle which mentioned that a bomb was planted in an IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Muscut. The social media post stated that the bomb would explode before the flight would land in Muscut. The flight was later isolated and the security agencies rushed to the spot. A thorough check was conducted but nothing suspicious was found in the flight and the baggage of the passengers.

Later, another message was received by the for an another flight which was also isolated and checks were conducted on it, the complainant stated.

Sometime later another message was received mentioning Air India flight to New York.

The suspect also called at the airport and issued a threat and detailed security checks were conducted thereafter.

"The threats were later termed as a hoax," said an official.

Sources said that the threats raised significant concerns at the airport.

An FIR under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNC) and Aviation Security Act was registered at the Sahar Police station and further investigations were launched.

An official said, "A hoax bomb threat was made to the flights following which the Sahar Police launched investigations in the matter and was successful in tracing the suspect in Chhattisgarh."

The police investigations revealed that the threats to the flights were allegedly issued by a 17-year-old boy due to a dispute with a person known to him and he used his photo in a X handle to issue the threats.

"The minor was presented before the Juvenile Court in Mumbai, which sent him to four days of juvenile custody," said an officer, adding that further investigations in the matter are going on.