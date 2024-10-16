The indiGo flight 6E 651 was isolated upon landing, ensuring the safety of all passengers and crew on board, the officials said

Representational Pic/File/iStock

Listen to this article Mumbai-Delhi IndiGo flight diverted to Ahmedabad, more flights receive bomb threats x 00:00

A Mumbai to Delhi IndiGo flight was diverted to Gujarat's Ahmedabad following a security threat, the officials said, as more flights on Wednesday continued to receive bomb threats.

ADVERTISEMENT

The IndiGo flight 6E 651 was isolated upon landing, ensuring the safety of all passengers and crew on board.

In an official statement, IndiGo airlines said, "Flight 6E 651, operating from Mumbai to Delhi, was redirected to Ahmedabad due to a security-related alert. The aircraft was isolated, and all passengers were safely disembarked. Ensuring the safety and security of our customers and crew remains paramount in all facets of our operations. We worked closely with the relevant authorities, and standard operating procedures were followed. We sincerely regret any inconvenience this situation may have caused our customers and appreciate their understanding."

Another IndiGo flight, 6E 074 from Riyadh to Mumbai also received a bomb threat following which the flight was diverted to Muscat in Oman.

The incident comes after several flights on Monday and Tuesday received threats, with some getting bomb threats which were later termed as a hoax.

On Tuesday, an Air India plane from Delhi to Chicago was diverted to an airport in Canada following a bomb threat. Apart from Air India's Delhi-Chicago flight, several other Indian flights received bomb threat messages through a social media handle.

More flights receive bomb threats

Meanwhile, in the past three days, several flights domestic and international flights have received similar bomb threats, they said.

A Spicejet flight SG116 from Darbhanga to Mumbai received a bomb threat via social media platform. The flight landed at Mumbai airport on priority basis, the officials said.

Another Spicejet flight SG124 from Leh to Delhi also received a bomb threat via social media and the flight later landed at Delhi, the officials said.

In an another incident, an Akasa Air flight QP 1335, flying from Delhi to Bengaluru on October 16, 2024, and carrying 174 passengers, 3 infants and 7 crew members on board, received a security alert, the airline said.

In an official statement stated, "The Akasa Air Emergency Response teams monitored the situation to ensure all support was provided to the operating teams and information was transparently disseminated to relevant stakeholders. The Captain followed all required emergency procedures, diverted the flight back to Delhi and landed safely at Indira Gandhi International Airport at 13:48 hrs. According to the prescribed safety and security procedures, the aircraft was taken to an isolation bay upon landing. All passengers were deplaned at 13:57 hrs, in coordination with the local authorities who undertook the necessary safety and security

checks. The Akasa Air teams are on ground and prepared to assist all passengers to ensure their safety and comfort, including providing refreshments and regular updates through the process.”