Breaking News
Mumbai weather updates: IMD announces end of southwest monsoon
Exclusive: Dosti with Salman Khan motive behind Baba Siddique’s murder, says Mumbai Crime Branch
Maharashtra assembly elections 2024: State to vote on Nov 20 in single phase
Mumbai Coastal Road traffic woes persist despite signal adjustments
Mumbai: Congestion at Malad station a major issue, say rail commuters
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Delhi IndiGo flight diverted to Ahmedabad more flights receive bomb threats

Mumbai-Delhi IndiGo flight diverted to Ahmedabad, more flights receive bomb threats

Updated on: 16 October,2024 04:39 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Prasun Choudhari | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

The indiGo flight 6E 651 was isolated upon landing, ensuring the safety of all passengers and crew on board, the officials said

Mumbai-Delhi IndiGo flight diverted to Ahmedabad, more flights receive bomb threats

Representational Pic/File/iStock

Listen to this article
Mumbai-Delhi IndiGo flight diverted to Ahmedabad, more flights receive bomb threats
x
00:00

A Mumbai to Delhi IndiGo flight was diverted to Gujarat's Ahmedabad following a security threat, the officials said, as more flights on Wednesday continued to receive bomb threats. 


The IndiGo flight 6E 651 was isolated upon landing, ensuring the safety of all passengers and crew on board.


In an official statement, IndiGo airlines said, "Flight 6E 651, operating from Mumbai to Delhi, was redirected to Ahmedabad due to a security-related alert. The aircraft was isolated, and all passengers were safely disembarked. Ensuring the safety and security of our customers and crew remains paramount in all facets of our operations. We worked closely with the relevant authorities, and standard operating procedures were followed. We sincerely regret any inconvenience this situation may have caused our customers and appreciate their understanding."


Another IndiGo flight, 6E 074 from Riyadh to Mumbai also received a bomb threat following which the flight was diverted to Muscat in Oman.

The incident comes after several flights on Monday and Tuesday received threats, with some getting bomb threats which were later termed as a hoax.

On Tuesday, an Air India plane from Delhi to Chicago was diverted to an airport in Canada following a bomb threat. Apart from Air India's Delhi-Chicago flight, several other Indian flights received bomb threat messages through a social media handle.

More flights receive bomb threats

Meanwhile, in the past three days, several flights domestic and international flights have received similar bomb threats, they said.

A Spicejet flight SG116 from Darbhanga to Mumbai received a bomb threat via social media platform. The flight landed at Mumbai airport on priority basis, the officials said.

Another Spicejet flight SG124 from Leh to Delhi also received a bomb threat via social media and the flight later landed at Delhi, the officials said.

In an another incident, an Akasa Air flight QP 1335, flying from Delhi to Bengaluru on October 16, 2024, and carrying 174 passengers, 3 infants and 7 crew members on board, received a security alert, the airline said.

In an official statement stated, "The Akasa Air Emergency Response teams monitored the situation to ensure all support was provided to the operating teams and information was transparently disseminated to relevant stakeholders. The Captain followed all required emergency procedures, diverted the flight back to Delhi and landed safely at Indira Gandhi International Airport at 13:48 hrs. According to the prescribed safety and security procedures, the aircraft was taken to an isolation bay upon landing. All passengers were deplaned at 13:57 hrs, in coordination with the local authorities who undertook the necessary safety and security 
checks. The Akasa Air teams are on ground and prepared to assist all passengers to ensure their safety and comfort, including providing refreshments and regular updates through the process.”

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

indigo mumbai airport delhi airport Ahmedabad mumbai news mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK