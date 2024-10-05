Breaking News
Two weeks on, just 43,000 cars use the Mumbai Coastal Road
Mumbai: After 3-year wait, you can now zip from Kalina to BKC in 2 mins flat
Mumbai local train update: New suburban railway timetables aim to ease congestion and expand services
Mumbai: Delisle Road bridge footpath work begins
Mumbai airport runway to be closed for maintenance on October 17
Mumbai: BMC to spend Rs 36 cr to resurface Eastern Express Highway
shot-button
Navratri Navratri
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > IndiGO customers complain of delays as airline faces temporary system slowdown

IndiGO customers complain of delays as airline faces temporary system slowdown

Updated on: 05 October,2024 03:52 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Prasun Choudhari | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

"We are currently experiencing a temporary system slowdown across our network, affecting our website and booking system," an IndiGo statement said

IndiGO customers complain of delays as airline faces temporary system slowdown

Representational Pic/File/iStock

Listen to this article
IndiGO customers complain of delays as airline faces temporary system slowdown
x
00:00

IndiGO customers on Saturday complaint of facing delays in operations as airline faced temporary system slowdown.


In an official statement the IndiGO has announced a temporary slowdown across its network, impacting both its website and booking system. As a result, customers are experiencing longer wait times, including slower check-ins and extended queues at airports.


In the statement, IndiGO reassured passengers that its airport team is on standby and fully dedicated to assisting travelers during this challenging time. The airline emphasized its commitment to ensuring a smooth journey for all customers despite the disruptions.


"We are currently experiencing a temporary system slowdown across our network, affecting our website and booking system. As a result, customers may face increased wait times, including slower check-ins and longer queues at the airport. Our airport team is available and fully dedicated to assisting everyone and ensuring a smooth journey. Be assured, we are working diligently to restore stability and normalcy as quickly as possible. We regret the inconvenience caused and appreciate your understanding and patience during this time," the IndiGo statement said on Saturday.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

indigo India news national news india news mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK