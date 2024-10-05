"We are currently experiencing a temporary system slowdown across our network, affecting our website and booking system," an IndiGo statement said

Representational Pic/File/iStock

Listen to this article IndiGO customers complain of delays as airline faces temporary system slowdown x 00:00

IndiGO customers on Saturday complaint of facing delays in operations as airline faced temporary system slowdown.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an official statement the IndiGO has announced a temporary slowdown across its network, impacting both its website and booking system. As a result, customers are experiencing longer wait times, including slower check-ins and extended queues at airports.

In the statement, IndiGO reassured passengers that its airport team is on standby and fully dedicated to assisting travelers during this challenging time. The airline emphasized its commitment to ensuring a smooth journey for all customers despite the disruptions.

"We are currently experiencing a temporary system slowdown across our network, affecting our website and booking system. As a result, customers may face increased wait times, including slower check-ins and longer queues at the airport. Our airport team is available and fully dedicated to assisting everyone and ensuring a smooth journey. Be assured, we are working diligently to restore stability and normalcy as quickly as possible. We regret the inconvenience caused and appreciate your understanding and patience during this time," the IndiGo statement said on Saturday.