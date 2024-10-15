Breaking News
Thane crime: Man held for stalking, harassing 11-year-old girl

Thane crime: Man held for stalking, harassing 11-year-old girl

Updated on: 15 October,2024 11:32 AM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent |

The 30-year-old accused had stalked the victim on her return from school on multiple occasions; he had also allegedly tried to grab her and urged her to get into an auto-rickshaw, causing her distress and embarrassment

Updated on: 15 October,2024 11:32 AM IST  |  Thane

mid-day online correspondent

An official on Tuesday said that the police have arrested a man for allegedly stalking and harassing an 11-year-old girl in Maharashtra's Thane district, reported news agency PTI.


The 30-year-old accused had stalked the victim on her return from school on multiple occasions. He had also allegedly tried to grab her and urged her to get into an auto-rickshaw, causing her distress and embarrassment, the official from Narpoli police station said, reported PTI.


The man also threatened to harm the girl if she informed about the offence to anyone.


The girl's mother complained to police on Sunday following which the man was arrested, reported PTI.

He was booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 74 (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 75 (sexual harassment), 78 (stalking) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the police said.

Man booked in Thane for raping minor daughter

Meanwhile, the police have registered a case against a man for allegedly raping his 17-year-old daughter in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Monday, reported PTI.

In May 2022, when the family was residing at a village in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district, the 40-year-old man raped his daughter when she was asleep, the official from Shil-Daighar police station said, reported PTI.

He warned her of dire consequences if she informed about it to anyone. The accused also beat up his wife when she questioned him about the offence.

When some of the relatives enquired about the crime, the accused dismissed it as a false allegation by his daughter, the official said.

Three months back, the family shifted to Shil-Phata in Thane, where the man allegedly again raped his daughter a couple of times, he said, reported PTI.

The victim on Sunday approached the police and lodged a complaint.

Based on the complaint, the police on Sunday registered a case against the accused on provisions for rape and other charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said.

A probe was on into the case.

(With inputs from PTI)

