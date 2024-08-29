The police have registered an FIR against the suspect and are further probing the allegations, an official said

Representational Pic/File

The Thane Police in Maharashtra have registered a case against a 64-year-old man for allegedly sexually harassing his 18-year-old daughter in Thane district, an official said on Thursday, reported the PTI.

The teenage victim alleged in her complaint that on July 5 this year, when there was nobody else in the house, her father forced her to have sexual relationship with him, the official of Vartak Nagar police station told PTI.

When she refused to comply, the accused also touched her inappropriately and beat her up, he said.

The incident took place a few more times after that, the complaint said.

The victim finally approached the police on Wednesday and lodged the complaint against her father.

Based on it, the police registered an FIR against him under section 74 (assault or use of criminal force on woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 75(2) (sexual harassment) and 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), he said, the news agency reported on Thursday.

Police are probing the allegations, he said.

Teacher held for showing obscene videos to girl students on mobile phone

Meanwhile, in an another incident, the police have arrested a male teacher of a civic school at Bhiwandi in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly showing obscene videos to girl students on his mobile phone, an official said on Thursday, as per the PTI.

The accused was arrested on Wednesday, he said.

His wrongdoing came to light after a girl told about it to her parents, the police said.

"Of late, a Class 7 girl was going late to her school. As it happened on a regular basis, the school headmaster called her parents to know why this was happening. But the minor did not tell anything about it to them at that time," senior inspector Vinayak Gaikwad of Shanti Nagar police station said, the PTI reported.

"When the victim returned home, she opened up and told her parents that she does not feel like going to school ever since a teacher showed obscene videos to her on his mobile phone and misbehaved with her. She said he did the same thing to some other girl students as well," he said, the news agency reported.

After knowing this, her parents approached the police and lodged a complaint against the teacher, based on which an FIR was registered, he said.

The teacher was later arrested and booked under section 74 (assault or use of criminal force on woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 351 (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said, adding that investigation into the case was on.

(with PTI inputs)