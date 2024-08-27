Breaking News
Maharashtra: Teenage girl raped by father multiple times in Badlapur; accused on the run

Updated on: 27 August,2024 03:56 PM IST  |  Thane
The accused used to beat up his minor daughter frequently and raped her several times. An operation has been launched to trace and nab him, an official said

A 16-year-old teenage girl was allegedly raped and beaten up by her father on multiple occasions in Badlapur town of Maharashtra's Thane district, the police said on Tuesday, reported the PTI.


The 54-year-old accused is on the run and the police have launched an operation to trace and nab him, they said.



"The accused used to beat up his minor daughter frequently and raped her several times. The latest incident took place on August 22, following which the girl ran away from home out of fear, but returned later. On Monday, she approached the police and lodged a complaint against her father," an official of Badlapur East police station said, as per the PTI.


Based on her complaint, the police have registered a case against the man under section 64 (rape), 74 (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 75 (sexual harassment) and 118 (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and also under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said.

The accused is on the run and the police are on the lookout for him, he said.

Town has been rocked by the Badlapur sexual assault case of two kindergarten girls by a male attendant at a private school. The incident led to a massive protest, following which the Maharashtra government set up a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the case.

Meanwhile, the accused in the Badlapur case, has been sent to 14 days of judicial custody by the court on Monday. He was produced in court amid high security to avoid any law and order issues, as protests demanding that he be hanged were underway.

According to the police, the accused was presented in Kalyan court on August 21. Additional Sessions Judge VA Patravale had ordered police custody until August 26. “During this period, the SIT (Special Investigation Team) interrogated the accused and his family members to gather evidence. On Monday, after his police custody ended, he was again produced in court and remanded to 14 days of judicial custody,” said a police officer.

(with PTI inputs)

