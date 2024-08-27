High-security court appearance follows the intense protests demanding the execution of accused in Badlapur sexual assault case

The accused was guarded by the police. Pic/Navneet Barhate

Akshay Shinde, the main accused in the Badlapur sexual assault case, has been sent to 14 days of judicial custody by the court on Monday. He was produced in court amid high security to avoid any law and order issues, as protests demanding that he be hanged were underway.

According to the police, Shinde was presented in Kalyan court on August 21. Additional Sessions Judge VA Patravale had ordered police custody until August 26. “During this period, the SIT (Special Investigation Team) interrogated the accused and his family members to gather evidence. On Monday, after his police custody ended, he was again produced in court and remanded to 14 days of judicial custody,” said a police officer.

High security was arranged by the Thane police and SIT for the accused’s court appearance, including security for his transport and at the court. A heavy police presence was noted in Kalyan to prevent any untoward incidents due to the tense atmosphere. After reviewing all sides, the judge ordered 14 days of judicial custody. Shinde will be sent to jail, where the SIT will continue its investigation, which now also involves the school management.

The Badlapur protests, which stalled the Central Railway for more than 10 hours, called for strict punishment for the accused and fuelled anger among citizens in Badlapur, Ambarnath, Kalyan, and Ulhasnagar.

