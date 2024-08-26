The incident occurred on August 23 night after the woman completed her duty at the Thane jewellery shop situated in Chitalsar area

Representational Image

Listen to this article Man booked for filming woman in changing room of Thane jewellery shop x 00:00

The police on Monday said that a man has been booked for allegedly filming a woman employee of a Thane jewellery shop in a dressing room, reported news agency PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident occurred on August 23 night after the woman completed her duty at the Thane jewellery shop situated in Chitalsar area. She realised that someone was watching her and noticed a man filming her on his mobile phone through a peehole of the dressing room, an official said, reported PTI.

The woman raised an alarm and rushed out of the dressing room of the Thane jewellery shop, alerting other staff. The accused, identified as Pratik Mhatre, managed to run away, reported PTI.

Police are investigating if Mhatre was a staffer or a customer.

A case was registered under sections 77(Voyeurism) and 78 (stalking) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, the police official said.

In another case, a man has been arrested for allegedly thrashing his 21-year-old daughter with a metal pipe and injuring her over her love affair in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Sunday, reported PTI.

Following a complaint lodged by the woman, the police on Saturday arrested the accused, Bablu Rathod Mandal (45), under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for assault and kidnapping, assistant police inspector Sampat Phadol said, reported PTI.

The woman has alleged that on Friday morning, Mandal and another man abducted her when she was with her boyfriend at Kolegaon in Dombivili. They proceeded to their home in Vashi in an autorickshaw, he said, reported PTI.

The accused allegedly assaulted his daughter with a metal pipe at their house. She sustained fractures to her hands and legs, the official said.

Meanwhile, a man was on Sunday arrested for allegedly raping his 10-year-old neighbour in Kalyan town of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said, reported PTI.

The 32-year-old accused has been booked on the charges of assault and rape under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, an official said, reported PTI.

The assault took place on Saturday afternoon when the child went to the accused's house to play with his children. The accused was alone in the house at the time, and he allegedly touched her inappropriately and raped her, he said, reported PTI.

The girl returned home and informed her parents, following which they approached the police, the official said.

(With inputs from PTI)