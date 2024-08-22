Breaking News
Mumbai Crime News

Two teens raped by social media friends in Mumbai, Thane

Updated on: 22 August,2024 10:27 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

The police have filed a case of rape in two separate cases involving teenaged girls from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.  A Mumbai teen was allegedly raped recently by a 21-year-old man she came across on social media. In a similar incident, a 14-year-old was sexually assaulted in Thane by a person she befriended online

Representational Pic

The police have filed a case of rape in two separate cases involving teenaged girls from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. 


A Mumbai teen was allegedly raped recently by a 21-year-old man she came across on social media, news agency ANI reported. The accused took the 13-year-old girl to a place in Andheri and raped her and later took her to Gujarat and sexually assaulted her again. The girl returned home after a few days and told her family about the incident. She showed the picture of the accused on social media, following which her family registered a complaint at Vakola police station. A case has been registered against the accused under sections 4, 8 and 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) for kidnapping and rape and he has been arrested, Mumbai Police said.




Meanwhile, a similar case has come to light in Thane. A 14-year-old girl has alleged that a man who she had befriended on social media raped her, PTI reported. The police have registered a case of rape against the accused, an officer said on Thursday.

The girl was allegedly sexually assaulted when she met the man about three months ago in Mumbra, the officer said, citing the first information report (FIR).

The accused also threatened to kill her family members if she revealed the crime to them.

Her family recently shifted from Mumbra to the Kapurbawdi area, where they approached the police after learning about the incident, the officer said.

On their complaint, the Kapurbawdi police on Wednesday registered a case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 64 (rape) and 65 (rape in certain cases) as well as under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

A probe is underway to track down the accused, the officer added. 

(With PTI and ANI inputs)

