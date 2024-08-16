Aspirant from Ajit faction focuses on local connect, while rival from Sharad Pawar faction seeks broader connect

Sharad Pawar, NCP (SP) president (right) Ajit Pawar, NCP chief

Special | Maharashtra assembly elections: Who's the real NCP in Mumbra-Kalwa?

A fascinating political battle is unfolding in Thane’s Mumbra-Kalwa Assembly constituency, which is represented by Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) legislator Jitendra Awhad. The NCP faction led by Ajit Pawar has fielded Najeeb Mulla, a former corporator from Rabodi, as its candidate for the Vidhan Sabha election.

Interestingly, Mulla was once close to Awhad, a trusted aide of NCP founder Sharad Pawar. The former’s strategy appears to be focused on gaining popularity among minorities, particularly Muslims, who constitute more than 50 per cent of the Mumbra-Kalwa electorate. By emphasising his Muslim identity, Mulla is trying to appeal to the community’s desire for representation. He is also stressing his links to the local community, having been a former municipal councillor.



Three-time Mumbra-Kalwa MLA Jitendra Awhad and Bigg Boss winner Munawar Faruqui

Around 10 corporators, including two from Congress and an independent corporator from Mumbra who were earlier supporting Awhad and NCP (SP) have switched over to Ajit’s faction.

Reaching out

Awhad, a three-time MLA, has been reaching out to the masses as the election draws near. When he celebrated his birthday on August 5 in Mumbra, locals showered him with petals while banners were put up across the city. A few months ago, he organised an event featuring Bigg Boss winner Munawar Faruqui. Prior to this, Mulla organised a cricket tournament where fast bowler Mohammed Shami was the chief guest.

Mulla Speak

Asked whether he was interested in contesting the Mumbra-Kalwa seat, Mulla said, “If the party gives me a chance, why not? Mumbra is one seat where 50 per cent of the population belongs to a minority community and we demand rights for it. If leaders are picked based on vote banks, why shouldn’t ours get a leader of its own.”



Cricketer Mohammed Shami with former corporator and aspiring legislator Najeeb Mulla

Mulla, who has been holding numerous events from Iftar parties to hotel openings, had recently opened an NCP office in Mumbra. “I have been active in Mumbra since 2002. I have fought for a school and cemetery and also raised many local issues in the Thane Municipal Corporation. I have been in touch with the masses,” he added.

Asked about his thoughts on Awhad, he said, “He is just trying to gain sympathy. We just want a minority candidate from Mumbra-Kalwa. Ajitdada had assured us of this. In the past, Awhad played the Hindu-Muslim card and kept the people divided to rule the city. This time, the public will not succumb to his tactics and will choose a better candidate,” said Mulla, stating not only Muslims in Mumbra but also Hindus in Kalwa were supporting him.

Political calculus

During the Lok Sabha election, around 1.22 lakh votes were polled from Mumbra itself out of which 1.02 lakh votes were for the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi candidate. Hence, being a BJP ally could work against Mulla. Also, defeating Awhad will not prove an easy task for the Ajit faction as the MLA takes a keen interest in public issues and keeps in touch with the masses. The NCP (SP) MLA didn’t respond to mid-day’s calls and messages by press time.