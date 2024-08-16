Maharashtra assembly elections: Want unity, not CM post, says Uddhav Thackeray

Uddhav Thackeray announces he is not in chief ministerial race, urges Congress-NCP to choose a name soon

Uddhav Thackeray chats with Nana Patole and Sharad Pawar at the MVA conclave on Friday

AMIDST talks that he harboured aspirations to return to Mantralaya’s top office, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray has said he was not in the race for the position he held for over two years. He said he would support any candidate announced by the Congress and NCP (SP) as the Maha Vikas Aghadi’s chief ministerial face. Thackeray added that the pre-poll announcement would stop a battle within the alliance for winning more numbers than each other to stake claim to the CMO.