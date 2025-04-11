IPL 2025: Nehal Wadhera opens up on the innings that is closest to his heart

In IPL 2025, Nehal Wadera, who represents the Punjab Kings, opened up on his experience in working with skipper Shreyas Iyer and Ricky Ponting. The team will now lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium at 7.30 pm

Nehal Wadhera (Pic: X/@realpreityzinta)

Ahead of the IPL 2025 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Punjab Kings' batsman Nehal Wadhera recalled his league's maiden half-century.

Wadhera made his IPL debut for the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 2023 edition. On May 6, 2023, the left-hander played a knock of 64 runs, which came in 51 deliveries against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

In an interaction with JioHotstar, Nehal Wadhera said, "There was a moment that was very special for me. In the past two years, I made my maiden fifty against CSK at Chepauk. At that time, we were in a difficult situation--around 15 for 3--and from there, taking the team to a total of around 160 and scoring 60 off, I think, 50 balls was really important for me. I believe I played a crucial role for the team in that match."

The 24-year-old stated that the knock against CSK at the MA Chidambaram Stadium is one of the closest to his heart.

"Had I gotten out early, I don't think we would've reached that score. The preparations I've done since childhood helped me a lot in handling such pressure situations. That innings is one of the closest to my heart," he added.

In the IPL 2025, representing Punjab Kings, Nehal Wadera opened up on his experience in working with skipper Shreyas Iyer and Ricky Ponting.

"The way he (Shreyas Iyer) instantly connected with all the players--I really liked it. The confidence he (Shreyas Iyer) carries is remarkable. When a captain shows that kind of belief, it automatically lifts the morale of the team. If you look at their past together--Shreyas Iyer and Ricky Ponting during their time at DC--it was a successful combination. And Ricky Ponting, being the legend he is, brings so much to the table. When I work with him in the nets, everything he says feels so positive. Even the negatives don't register, they don't seem to reach our ears. Being around him feels like a blessing," the batter added.

So far in the IPL 2025, the Punjab-based franchise is in the fourth position in the points table. Having played four games, the side has managed to seal victories in three matches

They will now lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 11 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium at 7.30 PM.

(With ANI Inputs)