MS Dhoni (Pic: AFP)

Chennai Super Kings, keen to erase the ghosts of their forgettable 2020 campaign, locked horns in the high-stakes IPL 2021 final with a resurgent Kolkata Knight Riders, who had engineered a dramatic turnaround in the UAE leg of the tournament. What ensued was a finale for the ages, a masterclass from MS Dhoni’s men that reaffirmed their status as IPL royalty.

Led by Eoin Morgan, KKR had scripted an incredible comeback, storming into the final after languishing in the bottom half during the India leg. But CSK had a mission, to reclaim their legacy. Having missed the playoffs for the first time in 2020, Dhoni’s team returned with balance, hunger, and a winning blueprint.

Faf du Plessis stood tall as CSK’s batting pillar, compiling a sublime 86 off 59 balls. His opening partner, the young and fearless Ruturaj Gaikwad, contributed a brisk 32, setting the tone early with audacious strokes against Shakib Al Hasan. The duo’s aggression in the powerplay rattled KKR’s bowling plans.

Robin Uthappa (31 off 15) and Moeen Ali (37* off 20) added momentum with a flurry of boundaries. Moeen’s trio of towering sixes and du Plessis’ consistent partnerships helped CSK post a commanding 192/3, the highest total ever recorded in an IPL final at that point.

In response, KKR’s openers, Venkatesh Iyer and Shubman Gill, came out blazing. Iyer, despite an early reprieve by Dhoni, made CSK pay with a 32-ball 50. Gill rode his luck, including a lifeline off a spider-cam wire. At 91/0 after 10.4 overs, KKR looked poised to chase history.

But then came the turning point.

Shardul Thakur’s inspired 13th over changed the game. He removed Iyer and Nitish Rana in quick succession. Hazlewood and Jadeja followed up with clinical strikes as KKR collapsed from 91/0 to 120/6. Late resistance from Ferguson and Mavi couldn’t bridge the gap, and KKR finished at 165.

MS Dhoni’s tactical brilliance, smart bowling rotations, field placements, and unwavering trust in his core players, delivered CSK their fourth IPL title. For KKR, it was a case of missed chances. But for Chennai, it was a statement: the kings were back on their throne.