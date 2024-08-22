Breaking News
Mumbai: ‘Wear White’ protest to highlight local rail commuter demands
Badlapur sexual assault: MVA calls for statewide bandh, CM Eknath Shinde terms protest politically motivated
Mumbai: Sion hospital resident doctors intensify protests
Nalasopara rape case: ‘Cops left out important details from the FIR’
Mumbai: Haryana man arrested for supplying bank accounts to scammers
shot-button
Lake Levels Lake Levels
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai BEST hire staff strike spreads across city

Mumbai: BEST hire-staff strike spreads across city

Updated on: 22 August,2024 07:05 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

Top

Sources said on Wednesday that the Deonar strike continued and also spread to other bus depots

Mumbai: BEST hire-staff strike spreads across city

Representation Pic

Listen to this article
Mumbai: BEST hire-staff strike spreads across city
x
00:00

The BEST hired-staff strike that started on Tuesday has now spread to other depots, like Mulund and bus routes have been affected with the undertaking activating a contingency plan.


“On Tuesday at 1.30 pm, wet lease bus drivers of SMT-ATPL Deonar depot resorted to illegal stoppage of work stating reason of assault to a bus driver by wet lease starter. A total 40 buses were to be turned out at noon on Tuesday but only 21 buses were turned out by utilising BEST staff drivers,” spokesperson said. 



Sources said on Wednesday that the Deonar strike continued and also spread to other bus depots. As a part of the plan, buses from other contractors were plied. “On Wednesday, out of 84 wetlease buses, 56 buses were turned out till afternoon,” the spokesperson added.


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

deonar mulund brihanmumbai electricity supply and transport mumbai news mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK