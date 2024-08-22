Mumbai: BEST hire-staff strike spreads across city

Sources said on Wednesday that the Deonar strike continued and also spread to other bus depots

The BEST hired-staff strike that started on Tuesday has now spread to other depots, like Mulund and bus routes have been affected with the undertaking activating a contingency plan.

“On Tuesday at 1.30 pm, wet lease bus drivers of SMT-ATPL Deonar depot resorted to illegal stoppage of work stating reason of assault to a bus driver by wet lease starter. A total 40 buses were to be turned out at noon on Tuesday but only 21 buses were turned out by utilising BEST staff drivers,” spokesperson said.

Sources said on Wednesday that the Deonar strike continued and also spread to other bus depots. As a part of the plan, buses from other contractors were plied. “On Wednesday, out of 84 wetlease buses, 56 buses were turned out till afternoon,” the spokesperson added.